Make WOW Happen: Toshiba TV's Latest Reveal

News provided by

Toshiba TV

24 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

HONG KONG, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba TV has expressed a commitment to authenticity, innovation, and excellent craftsmanship. The brand is also renowned for its sincere dedication to customers, and the continuing effort to sustain classic excellence in every generation.

In line with this, Toshiba TV is set to make wow happen in June 2023; featuring three of its successful model series, each one from a different product range: the Toshiba TVs C350, M550 series, and the latest X9900L at the best prices yet.

Since its release, the entry-level Toshiba TV C350 series has made waves in the global television market for affordability without compromising on value. Its models are designed with a 4K display, voice control, and the inclusion of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision for superior audio and visual performances.

The Toshiba TV M550 series, the middle-end series, features Toshiba TV's REGZA Engine 4K Pro technology, the REGZA Power Audio Pro, Quantum Dot Color, and Full Array Local Dimming for picture, color, and sound enhancement. The M550 series is lauded for its ability to deliver a truly immersive cinematic viewing experience.

Last but definitely not least Toshiba TV series to be showcased during the upcoming season is the X9900L – a flagship OLED 4K fleet with beyond-impressive specs: a 120Hz refresh rate, the REGZA Engine OLED for the ultimately Perfect Black, Tru Color OLED, a powerful AI Picture Optimizer, the REGZA Power Audio Extreme composing the Tru Screen Sound, Tru Bass Processor, and the REGZA 5.1.2 surround sound technology. The X9900L is set for continued success worldwide as it packs in every element of the latest digital-era television.

This June, all of the aforementioned Toshiba TV models will be available at the best deals on the market on Best Buy (US), M Video (Russia), Amazon and Flipkart (India), The Good Guys (Australia), Falabella (Peru), Carrefour and Via Varejo (Brazil) , etc. – making it worth every anticipation.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 71 years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world's first features. Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

For more details, stay tuned to Toshiba TV on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

SOURCE Toshiba TV

Also from this source

Make WOW Happen: Toshiba TV's Latest Reveal

Toshiba TV X9900L łączy w sobie najlepsze cechy dwóch światów

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.