MakeOffices Selects Kastle Systems as National Integrated Access Control Partner

As a national provider of state-of-the-art coworking spaces, MakeOffices was looking for a way to standardize access and security across their portfolio. They sought a consistent, scalable solution that could facilitate easier training, and centralize onboarding and offboarding of staff and tenants.

"MakeOffices has created a coworking environment with the perfect combination of flexibility, location, price, and amenities. We leverage the latest in security and advanced technologies to create work spaces that are inviting and differentiated. Kastle's cloud-based access control platform is the ideal solution because it scales as we grow and provides an easy way for our staff to manage access across multiple locations," said Reid Fetters, Chief Real Estate Development Officer, MakeOffices.

Based on four decades of success securing commercial office buildings and tenants, Kastle Systems has developed an access control platform with remarkable configurability across identities, credential types, and readers—ideal for meeting the needs of this emerging coworking market where users expect a fluid workday experience. Coworking spaces are innovative environments that change the dynamics of traditional access control requirements in order to accommodate higher temporary staff and visitor traffic, greater use of shared amenity spaces, and increased demand for mobile, digital credentials that enable access to multiple locations.

Building on a legacy of technology innovation, Kastle's access control approach enables staff in coworking environments to control and administer access through a single platform and seamless user interface. This simplifies training, increases operational efficiency, and reduces the number of systems that staff must manage. The platform also features open standard application programming interfaces (API's) so it can easily integrate with future MakeOffices' facilities or other 3rd party software applications such as coworking management, reservation planning, and identity directories.

"Kastle is committed to improving the tenant and staff experience in coworking settings, with an intuitive security management platform at the core of our innovations," said Kastle's Director of Customer Engagement, Andrew Kovacs. "Our platform delivers the first entirely integrated access solution designed to make coworking spaces safer, smarter, and more convenient for tenants and staff - in effect, enabling the Workplace of the Future."

For more information about Kastle's security platforms for coworking spaces, or any of the other innovations from Kastle, contact Kyle McAdams at kmcadams@kastle.com. Visit www.kastle.com, follow Kastle on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/kastle-systems, or call 1-855-527-8531 to learn more about all of Kastle's security solutions.

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the security industry since 1972 with advanced managed security solutions and services, protecting the who's who of commercial real estate, distinguished global retail brands, leading global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Named the Systems Integrator of the Year for outstanding innovation and customer experience by SDM, the industry's leading trade publication, Kastle protects more than 2 million people across 10,000+ locations globally. Kastle's state-of-the-art security solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is consistently ranked the #1 Security Provider in DC by the Washington Business Journal and is on CIOReview's 2018 List of Top 10 Physical Security Providers. Kastle also has offices in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Sydney, Australia. The Kastle Systems International family of security brands includes Kastle Systems, Mutual Security Services, Stat Land Security Services, CheckVideo and Urban Alarm.

About MakeOffices

MakeOffices provides a platform to grow businesses through productive, collaborative workspaces and networking communities. Home to amazing small businesses, entrepreneurs, freelancers & Fortune 500s, our communities are designed for those looking for flexible, affordable, and simple workplace solutions. MakeOffices delivers turnkey, move-in ready workspaces with flexible, month-to-month lease options that satisfy company needs without the burden and capital commitment of a long-term lease. Members are part of a vibrant community that regularly interact through hosted events and organic networking opportunities. By providing the office infrastructure and all-inclusive amenities, including fast Wi-Fi, 24/7 access, locally-roasted coffee, and craft beer, for one, low monthly rate, members can spend more of their time and money growing their businesses. MakeOffices operates 12 locations across Chicago, Philadelphia, and the Washington, DC metro area with 2 more under construction. For additional information, visit www.makeoffices.com.

Media Inquiries

Kyle McAdams

703-314-5007

kmcadams@kastle.com

SOURCE Kastle Systems

Related Links

http://www.kastle.com

