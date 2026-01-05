Makera Shapes the Future of Desktop CNC Technology at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makera, a company specializing in intelligent desktop CNC machines, will showcase its latest innovations at CES 2026, following a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that surpassed US$10 million, while also highlighting recent enhancements to its software experience and its growing maker community, Makerables. Makera will exhibit at Booth No. 54363, located in Halls A–D, Level 2, Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA.

A Complete Desktop CNC Lineup for Makers and Professionals

Makera, a company specializing in intelligent desktop CNC machines, will showcase its latest innovations at CES 2026 at Booth No. 54363, located in Halls A–D, Level 2, Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA. At CES 2026, Makera will showcase its full lineup of desktop CNC machines—Carvera, Carvera Air, and the newly introduced Makera Z1—each engineered to meet the diverse needs of educational institutions, professional workshops, and the broader consumer maker community.

Carvera, widely recognized as one of the most intelligent desktop CNC machines available today, integrates advanced features such as automatic tool changing, PCB milling, 4th-axis support, and a closed-loop motion system. With its clean, quiet operation and exceptional precision, Carvera is particularly well-suited for educational environments, classrooms, and research labs, enabling students and educators to produce complex designs with ease and confidence.

Carvera Air offers a more space-efficient form factor while maintaining professional-grade precision. Equipped with a quick tool changer, automatic probing and leveling, optional 4th-axis support, and laser engraving capability, Carvera Air supports a broad range of materials—from wood and plastics to aluminum and brass—making it an ideal solution for both advanced hobbyists and professional users.

Both machines have been widely recognized by users in education, enterprise, and high-end maker communities, and Makera has also introduced a new product designed specifically to meet the needs of beginners.

Makera Z1: Making CNC More Accessible

Building on its extensive experience in engineering and manufacturing, Makera identified opportunities to achieve meaningful cost efficiencies through the optimization of machine structure, material selection, and production processes—while preserving the core performance and precision expected from a CNC system. These efforts culminated in the development of the Makera Z1.

Priced under US$1,000, the Makera Z1 is designed to bridge the gap between entry-level accessibility and professional-grade capability. During its official crowdfunding campaign, the Z1 attracted significant market attention, raising over US$10 million and underscoring strong demand for more accessible precision manufacturing solutions.

By delivering industrial-level performance in a compact and user-friendly form factor, the Z1 lowers the barrier to CNC manufacturing for creators, students, and early-stage innovators. The campaign is currently in its Kickstarter late pledge phase and is expected to conclude around mid-January, offering backers access to the most favorable pricing and the most comprehensive offer. An official pre-sale is planned for later in 2026.

Makera Studio and Makerables: Software and Community Expansion

Makera will also showcase major updates to Makera Studio, reinforcing its focus on a streamlined and integrated workflow.

Key improvements include redesigned user interfaces across desktop and mobile platforms, integrated machine control within Makera Studio to simplify operation, and intelligent machining guides that provide preset workflows for applications such as relief carving, 4-axis machining, and PCB milling, with automated toolpath recommendations.

In addition, Makera will preview Makerables, its upcoming maker-focused content and community platform. Makerables features a model-sharing library, creator challenges, and AI-assisted modeling tools that enable users to generate designs, reliefs, and 3D models with minimal prior experience.

Planned since 2024 and refined throughout 2025, Makerables is expected to officially launch in early 2026, aiming to support collaboration and content sharing across the maker ecosystem.

A Long-Term Vision for Desktop CNC

Josh Zhang, Founder and CEO of Makera, shared the company's perspective on the evolving role of CNC technology: "Our brand slogan, 'Be a Maker, Shape an Era,' reflects our belief that desktop CNC is becoming a foundational creative tool. The evolution of desktop CNC is not just a business opportunity; it represents a broader maker movement. The true value of technology lies in empowering people to create. By lowering the barriers to precision manufacturing, we hope to turn advanced tools into accessible infrastructure for creativity."

Hands-On Experiences and Joint Giveaway at CES

During CES 2026, Makera has been invited to showcase its products across multiple partner booths, including Kickstarter (Venetian Expo, Hall G — Booth 60101 — Eureka Park) and Jackery (LVCC, North Hall — Booth 9815). In particular, Makera will also host a joint giveaway with Jackery under the theme "Powering Creativity with Makera & Jackery." The giveaway launches on January 6, featuring a series of live on-site showcases from January 7–9, and winners will be announced on January 13. Participants will have the chance to win a range of exciting prizes, and full participation details will be shared via Makera's official Instagram channels.

Visitors to Makera's booth will be invited to participate in hands-on workshops, exploring real-world CNC applications across its product lineup. Media and attendees can experience Makera's latest innovations at Booth #54363, located in Halls A–D, Level 2, Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas, USA.

About Makera

Founded by a team of makers, Makera designs intelligent desktop CNC machines that combine automation, precision, and accessibility. From the high-performance Carvera series—trusted in classrooms, studios, small businesses, and medical labs—to the newly introduced Z1, Makera empowers creators worldwide to turn ideas into reality.

For more information about Makera, please check on: https://www.makera.com/

