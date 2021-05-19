Maker's Mark® & Celebrity Interior Designer Orlando Soria Team Up to Makeover Your Home Bar - and a Friend's Too - for the Ultimate #MakersHour

LORETTO, Ky., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maker's Mark® Bourbon announced that it has teamed up with famed interior designer, author, and television personality Orlando Soria, to bring people together for the ultimate #MakersHour cocktail hour with its Remarkable Home Bar contest. With at-home cocktailing here to stay, the iconic Kentucky bourbon is inviting fans 21 years and older to nominate a friend, family member or mentor that they would love to share a cocktail hour with, for a chance to receive a pair of custom home bar makeovers this summer, both expertly designed and curated by Soria.

"Over the past year, we've all come to appreciate the art of an excellent homemade cocktail, but what makes a cocktail hour most enjoyable isn't just about what's in your glass," said Rob Samuels, 8th-Generation Whisky Maker and Managing Director at Maker's Mark. "It's about all the personal details – from the space where you're enjoying it, to the company you're enjoying it with. Calling upon Orlando's great taste, we're honored to help create that perfect Maker's Hour for one of our fans and someone who has played a remarkable role in their life."

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

The Remarkable Home Bar contest kicks off on Twitter on May 19 and runs through June 9, with fans being encouraged to shout-out to a remarkable person in their life – near or far – that they would most like to treat to a Maker's Hour. Whether that's a friend, teacher, parent or coach, Twitter nominations can highlight just about anyone who pours the same heart into seeing you thrive that Maker's Mark does into crafting each bottle of bourbon at its distillery.

A winning duo will be rewarded with Soria personally consulting and creating two custom home bar spaces. The "two-of-a-kind" bars will each be designed to mirror each other with a cohesive aesthetic, so that the selected pair can share a drink 'at the bar,' whether physically together or virtually in their respective homes.

"Good interior design in any room is about creating a space that makes you feel that you're living your best life, and I'm so excited to collaborate with Maker's Mark to do that with a pair of bar spaces where treating yourself feels so natural," said Orlando Soria, Interior Designer and 'Bar Architect' for the Remarkable Home Bar program. "I want to use these designs to help whisky drinkers connect with each other in their homes the same way they would at a high-end bar!"

HOW TO ENTER

To nominate a remarkable person and enter for the chance for both of you to win a home bar makeover:

Log into Twitter between May 19-June 9, 2021 .

. In 280 characters or less, tell us about the remarkable person in your life, who must also be 21 years of age or older, that you would like to treat to a Maker's Hour and why.

Tag @MakersMark and use #MakersHour so we can find your nomination.

Don't worry, we won't just show up and start building in your home. We'll let you know if your nomination is in the running and will notify you if you've won.

Once selected, Maker's Mark®, Orlando Soria and a team of licensed professionals will safely survey the winning spaces to create the fully-customized 'two-of-a-kind' home bar areas that are sure to be the talk of the neighborhood. Each bar will be complete with bar seating for up to four guests, gorgeous bottle displays, accent pieces, functional drinks equipment, and the perfect lighting to set the tone for the ultimate Maker's Hour. For more information, visit https://makershour.makersmark.com/remarkable-home-bar, head to @MakersMark on Twitter or follow #MakersHour.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. You must be a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia ("D.C.") and 21 years of age or older to participate in the Contest. Void where prohibited. Subject to complete official rules. Link to privacy policy. Contest begins 8:30am Central Standard Time ("CST") on May 19, 2021. All entries must be received by 12:00pm CST on June 9, 2021.

About Orlando Soria

A California native, Orlando Soria has been a staple of the design community for more than ten years. After growing up in Yosemite National Park, he moved to the east coast for college, where he received degrees from Cornell and The University of Pennsylvania. After working as a music publicist in New York City he landed back on the West Coast, where his career in design began. He got his big break into the world of HGTV and interior design when he was hired as Emily Henderson's assistant on the series "Secrets from a Stylist." Since, he's operated his own design firm, created Hommemaker Blog (now OrlandoSoria.com), written a book called "Get It Together," and filmed two seasons of his HGTV show "Build Me Up."

About Maker's Mark® Bourbon

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark® continues to make its bourbon the same way. In recent years, Maker's Mark® has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46®, Maker's Mark® Cask Strength and Maker's Mark® Private Selection, the brand's first-ever custom barrel program. For more information, visit makersmark.com.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 45% Alc./Vol. ©2021 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

