"The Heart Release" 2024 Expression is Inspired by the Maker's Mark Distillery Team

LORETTO, Ky., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker's Mark , the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, today announced the anticipated next chapter of its Wood Finishing Series with the 2024 expression, "The Heart Release." Inspired by the team that distills its whisky at Star Hill Farm, home to the Maker's Mark Distillery, The Heart Release is fruit forward with caramel, maple, and chocolate notes, and will be available at U.S. retailers for $74.99 beginning in July 2024.

MAKER’S MARK ANNOUNCES THE NEXT CHAPTER OF ITS WOOD FINISHING SERIES

Maker's Mark Wood Finishing Series is a collection of one-of-a-kind expressions that use an innovative wood stave-finishing technique to enhance distinctive characteristics already present in the brand's iconic bourbon. Whereas the first chapter of Wood Finishing Series emphasized the production process that impacts the flavor of Maker's Mark, the second chapter will focus on the teams behind Maker's Mark. The first release within this chapter will shine a light on the unique taste vision inspired by the distillery team - the makers of Maker's Mark, who craft its handmade bourbon in Loretto, Kentucky.

"Always staying true to my grandparents, our founders' vision to deliver a full-flavored, soft red winter wheat bourbon with a smooth finish, Maker's Mark continues to shape the brand's future through purposeful, flavor-driven innovation," said Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and Managing Director for Maker's Mark. "This Wood Finishing Series release celebrates the entire distillery team, who share our vision and who have contributed their perspective to craft the final expression."

"It was a very unique, special experience to have the distillery team play a significant role in crafting the taste vision of The Heart Release," said Beth Buckner, Senior Manager of Innovation and Blending, Maker's Mark. "Distillery team members all have different, yet very important jobs in creating our whisky; each person described aromas and flavors they experience throughout their day, which helped us shape the flavors of this release."

Fruit forward, with caramel, maple, and chocolate notes, The Heart Release features a rich, creamy mouthfeel that is a pure delight. For more information, please visit www.MakersMark.com .

About Maker's Mark®

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky. Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. While he developed the bourbon, his wife Margie Samuels ideated the bourbon's name and label, standout bottle shape, iconic and signature look that still involves hand-dipping each bottle in red wax to this day. Together as co-founders, Bill and Margie transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon continues to be crafted in the same, purposeful way.

In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46, Maker's Mark Cask Strength, and Maker's Mark Cellar-Aged, all Double Gold winners of the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as Maker's Mark Private Selection: the brand's custom barrel program. Maker's Mark is the largest bourbon distillery in the world to achieve B Corp Certification and the first distillery to achieve Regenified certification, a reflection of the brand's dedication towards building a more inclusive and sustainable economy. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com .

WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Maker's Mark® Wood Finishing Series: The Heart Release, 56.30% Alc./Vol. ©2024 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

SOURCE Maker's Mark