MAKER'S MARK BOURBON BRINGS THE MAGIC OF ITS KENTUCKY HOMEPLACE TO NEW YORK CITY: PREMIERING AN IMMERSIVE POP-UP FOR THE HOLIDAYS

"True to our founders' vision and our pursuit of handcrafted excellence, we're thrilled to bring the spirit of Star Hill Farm, homeplace of the Maker's Mark Distillery, to New York City for the holidays," said Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and Managing Director of Maker's Mark. "Since my grandparents, Margie and Bill Samuels Sr., created Maker's Mark over 70 years ago, we have built the brand in unconventional ways that resonate with bourbon enthusiasts across the country and around the world, and this pop-up will be no exception."

The festive twelve-day pop-up will evoke the spirit of the holidays in a distinctive Maker's Mark way. Enchanting displays of wheat fields will welcome guests, featuring holiday-themed projections of Star Hill Farm, home of the Maker's Mark Distillery. Visitors will have the chance to engage with Maker's Mark brand experiences, including Maker's Mark glassware dipped in the brand's iconic red wax, and personalizing custom holiday labels as gifts for friends and family.

The Maker's Mark Winter Wheat Wonderland pop-up will include a full Maker's Mark bar, lounge, and tasting library, offering seasonal cocktails and a range of Maker's Mark expressions, including Maker's Mark 46, Maker's Mark 101, and the 2024 releases of Wood Finishing Series and Cellar Aged. The immersive space will also feature a general store concept with Maker's Mark glassware, holiday ornaments, lapel pins, and calligraphed labels.

"Whether you enjoy it neat, on the rocks or in a cocktail, Maker's Mark is the best bourbon for sharing special moments throughout the holiday season, and we're delighted to celebrate that festive spirit for consumers at our pop-up in New York beginning next week," continued Regan Clarke, U.S. Vice President of American Whiskey Brands, Suntory Global Spirits.

On opening night, Wednesday, December 11th, Maker's Mark will welcome guests with holiday carollers and world-renowned bartender and friend of the brand, Colin P. Field, behind the bar. For the first night only, Field will create a bespoke cocktail program, aptly named "Le 46" to celebrate Maker's Mark 46, which is aged with specially seared French oak staves, giving it bold notes of caramel and vanilla and a balanced complexity. Throughout the twelve days, guests can expect additional experiences, including special guest appearances by the New York Knicks, and more.

Maker's Mark kicked off the season with a new holiday commercial , celebrating the bourbon as the perfect handmade gift. Throughout the holidays, consumers can visit https://www.makersmark.com/en-us/holiday-gifting for festive cocktail recipes, holiday playlists, and to personalize Maker's Mark labels for friends and family gifting.

For more information and to make reservations to attend the Maker's Mark Winter Wheat Wonderland pop-up in New York, please visit www.MakersMark.com/holiday .

ABOUT MAKER'S MARK

Maker's Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. Maker's Mark began with the innovative spirit of Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr., who in 1953, fulfilled their dream to create a delicious bourbon without the bite, using soft red winter wheat instead of rye to enhance the softness, sweetness and signature creaminess. Highly desired around the world, Maker's Mark is handmade, hand-dipped in our signature red wax, and every barrel continues to be rotated by hand and is aged to taste not time.

Always true to the founders' vision, Maker's Mark continues to shape the brand's future through purposeful, flavor-driven innovation. In recent years, the brand has introduced thoughtful, super-premium expressions to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46, Maker's Mark Cask Strength, and Maker's Mark Cellar-Aged, all Double Gold winners of the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as Maker's Mark Private Selection: the brand's custom barrel program.

Advancing its mission to cultivate bourbon that betters the world, while crafting the most flavorful product possible for consumers, Maker's Mark is the largest bourbon distillery in the world to achieve B Corp Certification and the first distillery to achieve Regenified Certification , a reflection of the brand's dedication to sustainable agriculture practices at Star Hill Farm, home to the Maker's Mark Distillery. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com .

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.



A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com .

WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 45% Alc./Vol. ©2024 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

SOURCE Maker's Mark