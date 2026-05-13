MAKER'S MARK HONORS AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SPECIAL RELEASE SUPPORTING VETERAN FARMERS

Available June 1, the brand's first-ever red, white and blue bottle will benefit Farmer Veteran Coalition

LORETTO, Ky., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker's Mark, the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon, today unveiled a limited-edition bottle honoring America's 250th anniversary. The release features the brand's signature hand-dipped red wax, accented with a white wax dip and a blue rendition of its iconic seal. Beginning June 1, the bottle will be available at select retailers nationwide and a portion of proceeds will benefit Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC), a national nonprofit that has helped more than 58,000 U.S. veterans build meaningful careers in agriculture.

Maker’s Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky 250th Anniversary

"At Maker's Mark, we've always believed that the character of our bourbon is a direct reflection of the land and the people who care for it. As we celebrate America's 250th anniversary, we are proud to honor those who have served our country twice—first in uniform and now in the fields," said Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker's Mark. "Partnering with Farmer Veteran Coalition allows us to merge our passion for regenerative agriculture with a deep respect for our veterans, ensuring the next generation of farmers has the tools to thrive."

"We're deeply grateful for Maker's Mark's support of our Holistic Impactful Veteran Engagement (H.I.V.E.) Program, which is helping veterans build meaningful futures in agriculture," said Jeanette Lombardo, CEO of the Farmer Veteran Coalition. "Through this partnership, we can equip more veterans with the training, resources, and community they need to successfully transition from service to farming and build strong, sustainable livelihoods."

The limited-edition release reflects Maker's Mark's commitment to regenerative agriculture and support of farming communities. As a certified B Corp and Regenified distillery, Maker's Mark is advancing these practices through initiatives like its Regenerative Alliance, which provides education and hands-on support to help farmers build healthier, more resilient ecosystems.

"This collaboration also reflects a shared commitment to regenerative agriculture—practices that restore the land, strengthen rural communities, and ensure long-term sustainability. By investing in veteran farmers who are leading the way in these approaches, we are not only supporting their success today but helping to build a resilient agricultural system," stated Richard Creppel, FVC Regional Director, US Army.

Partnering with FVC also extends Maker's Mark's ongoing support of veterans. Maker's Mark also releases limited-edition bottles tied to Veterans Day and Memorial Day and, through its Private Selection program, produces a "By Vets, For Vets" release developed by its Service Veterans employee group and available exclusively at select military base retail outlets. These releases support veteran-focused organizations and programs that benefit service members and their families.

The Maker's Mark 250th Anniversary limited-edition bottle is Maker's Mark Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky bottled at 90 proof, with a suggested retail price of $28.99. For more information, please visit makersmark.com.

About Maker's Mark

Maker's Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. In 1953, founders Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr. broke from tradition—burning the family's 170-year-old recipe to create a bold, balanced bourbon made with soft red winter wheat for signature sweetness and creaminess. From the start, the Samuels went to remarkable lengths to craft uncompromisingly delicious bourbon—a perfectly unreasonable spirit that endures today. Every bottle is still hand-dipped in red wax, every barrel rotated by hand and every decision guided by the brand's higher purpose.

Staying true to its founders' vision, Maker's Mark has expanded its portfolio with award-winning, super-premium expressions, including Maker's Mark 46, Cask Strength, and Cellar Aged, as well as Private Selection, the brand's custom barrel program. In 2025, the distillery debuted Star Hill Farm Whisky, its first-ever wheat whisky. Award-winning and the first to earn Estate Whiskey certification, Star Hill Farm Whisky inspired the Maker's Mark Regenerative Alliance, a bold commitment to advance regenerative farming beyond its business, inviting farms, bars and restaurants to join the movement.

Maker's Mark is proud to be both B Corp and Regenified Certified – milestones driven by the sustainability leadership at Star Hill Farm, home of the Maker's Mark Distillery, which strives to be the most endearing, culturally rich and environmentally responsible homeplace in the world. Learn more at www.makersmark.com .

About Farmer Veteran Coalition

For 17 years, Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC) has empowered more than 58,000 veterans nationwide to build meaningful futures in agriculture. Through programs including the Holistic Impactful Veteran Engagement (H.I.V.E.) Program, the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund and the Homegrown By Heroes consumer label, FVC mobilizes veterans to feed America by providing education, resources, community and access to opportunity. Membership is free for all veterans. Learn more at farmvetco.org .

Media Contact:

Ballantines PR

[email protected]

WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 56.65-59.4% Alc./Vol. ©2026 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

SOURCE Maker's Mark