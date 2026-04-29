MAKER'S MARK® TEAMS UP WITH TWO-TIME WNBA CHAMPION & OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST KELSEY PLUM TO LAUNCH LIMITED-EDITION BOURBON

Last year, Plum visited Star Hill Farm, home of the Maker's Mark Distillery, to participate in the brand's Private Selection program—an immersive experience that allows individuals, as well as retail and restaurant partners, to create a one-of-a-kind expression by customizing the finishing process of Maker's Mark bourbon.

"Working with Maker's Mark to create my own bourbon gave me a chance to take the same approach I bring to the court—thoughtful, precise and intentional—and craft an expression that truly reflects who I am," said Kelsey Plum. "I've always admired Maker's Mark for their dedication to taking the time to achieve their exact vision. With Yam Jam, I wanted something bold and distinctive, with warmth and balance, meant to be enjoyed with family and friends, just as their founders intended with Maker's Mark."

Bottled at 55.65% ABV (111.3 proof), Yam Jam opens with aromas of bright chili spice and citrus, balanced by toasted oak, white pepper and cherry. On the palate, the bourbon evolves with notes of sweet potato pie, toasted pecan and soft baking spices, finishing with a vibrant lingering blend of baking chocolate, pie cherries and orange rind.

Maker's Mark has donated the first barrel to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation to support its charitable fundraising efforts, helping provide critical equipment and resources for Los Angeles firefighters.

To complement the release, Plum also developed a signature cocktail, "KP's Kicking Mule," a vibrant, citrus-forward take on a classic mule. The recipe combines Maker's Mark bourbon with blood orange, blackberry and ginger for a refreshing yet complex serve.

Maker's Mark's collaboration with Kelsey Plum builds on the brand's broader commitment to women's basketball, brought to life through its multi-year partnership with Unrivaled—the 3-on-3 challenger league—its first sports league sponsorship, announced earlier this year. The partnership also serves as a platform for its "Perfectly Unreasonable" global campaign, celebrating the idea that going to extraordinary lengths—in life and in bourbon—is what separates good from remarkable.

"It was a pleasure to host Kelsey and her mom at Maker's Mark's homeplace last year—to share what makes our brand so special and bring her taste vision to life through our Private Selection program," said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker's Mark. "This partnership brings together our passion for exceptional bourbon with Kelsey's unmatched focus, warmth and authenticity—all in support of a meaningful cause."

For more information, please visit www.makersmark.com/kelseyplum.

About Maker's Mark

Maker's Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. In 1953, founders Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr. broke from tradition—burning the family's 170-year-old recipe to create a bold, balanced bourbon made with soft red winter wheat for signature sweetness and creaminess. From the start, the Samuels went to remarkable lengths to craft uncompromisingly delicious bourbon—a perfectly unreasonable spirit that endures today. Every bottle is still hand-dipped in red wax, every barrel rotated by hand and every decision guided by the brand's higher purpose.

Staying true to its founders' vision, Maker's Mark has expanded its portfolio with award-winning, super-premium expressions, including Maker's Mark 46, Cask Strength, and Cellar Aged, as well as Private Selection, the brand's custom barrel program. In 2025, the distillery debuted Star Hill Farm Whisky, its first-ever wheat whisky. Award-winning and the first to earn Estate Whiskey certification, Star Hill Farm Whisky inspired the Maker's Mark Regenerative Alliance, a bold commitment to advance regenerative farming beyond its business, inviting farms, bars and restaurants to join the movement.

Maker's Mark is proud to be both B Corp and Regenified Certified – milestones driven by the sustainability leadership at Star Hill Farm, home of the Maker's Mark Distillery, which strives to be the most endearing, culturally rich and environmentally responsible homeplace in the world. Learn more at www.makersmark.com.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Foundation provides vital equipment and funds programs that help the LAFD save lives and build resilient communities. By purchasing life-saving equipment, providing mental health support, and funding other critical tools and programs, the LAFD Foundation addresses the gap between the City's budget and LAFD needs.

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WE MAKE OUR BOURBON CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 56.65-59.4% Alc./Vol. ©2026 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

SOURCE Maker's Mark