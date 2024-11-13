Maker's Mark Taps Legendary Bar Hemingway Bartender Colin P. Field for Holiday Pop-Up Series 'Le 46'

Kicking off the holidays, the bespoke bourbon pop-up aptly named 'Le 46,' will celebrate Maker's Mark 46, which is aged with specially seared French oak staves, giving it bolder notes of caramel and vanilla and a balanced complexity. Inspired by its Kentucky-made, French-finished expression, Maker's Mark enlisted Field, known for his storied career at the iconic Bar Hemingway in Paris, to develop the Le 46 cocktail program.

"Not only does Colin create impeccable cocktails, he is also a fantastic storyteller and the consummate host," said Rob Samuels, eighth generation whisky maker and managing director, Maker's Mark. "We are delighted to welcome Colin back to the homeplace of Maker's Mark and excited to share the exceptional experience he'll create with our community of bourbon lovers."

Le 46 will first pop up at the Maker's Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky, on Friday, December 6th, as part of the brand's annually anticipated 'Holiday Sip & Stroll' tour - special after-hours tours of the distillery under the holiday lights where guests enjoy warm bourbon cocktails, seasonal snacks and can purchase a bottle of Maker's Mark to hand dip in the brand's signature red wax.

For more than 44 years, Field has created, shaken, and stirred cocktails for celebrities and CEOs, designers and doyennes, the global jet-set and local regulars. Field brings his expertise to Kentucky at the Maker's Mark Homeplace Bar for one night only, where guests can enjoy handcrafted Maker's Mark 46 cocktails by Colin. Tickets are $35, while reservations are available here.

Field said: "As a barman who deeply appreciates the artistry of fine spirits, Maker's Mark 46 stands out to me for its unique character and complexity thanks to the French oak finishing. It beautifully marries the richness of tradition with a modern twist. I'm thrilled to craft this pop-up experience, where I can share my passion for this exceptional bourbon and celebrate its extraordinary flavor."

True to his penchant for creating cocktails that travel the world, Field will create a signature Maker's Mark 46 cocktail to be featured at the distillery through the holiday season.

Following its Kentucky debut, Le 46 will journey with Field to the Maker's Mark holiday pop-up in New York City in December. Once more, Field will craft cocktails that showcase the unique character of Maker's Mark 46 in every sip.

For more information and to book reservations in New York City, become a Maker's Mark Ambassador here, where you will get first access to brand news, product releases, and invitations to events in your area.

About Maker's Mark

Maker's Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. Maker's Mark began with the innovative spirit of Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr., who in 1953, fulfilled their dream to create a delicious bourbon without the bite, using soft red winter wheat instead of rye to enhance the softness, sweetness, and signature creaminess. Highly desired around the world, Maker's Mark is handmade, hand-dipped in our signature red wax, and every barrel continues to be rotated by hand and is aged to taste not time.

Always true to the founders' vision, Maker's Mark continues to shape the brand's future through purposeful, flavor-driven innovation. In recent years, the brand has introduced thoughtful, super-premium expressions to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46, Maker's Mark Cask Strength, and Maker's Mark Cellar-Aged, all Double Gold winners of the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as Maker's Mark Private Selection: the brand's custom barrel program.

Advancing its mission to cultivate bourbon that betters the world, while crafting the most flavorful product possible for consumers, Maker's Mark is the largest bourbon distillery in the world to achieve B Corp Certification and the first distillery to achieve Regenified Certification, a reflection of the brand's dedication to sustainable agriculture practices at Star Hill Farm, home to the Maker's Mark Distillery. For more information, visit www.makersmark.com

