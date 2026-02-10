MAKER'S MARK TAPS POP ART POWERHOUSE ASHLEY LONGSHORE FOR LIMITED-EDITION LABEL CELEBRATING SPIRITED WOMEN

"When I make art, I go big, I go joyful and I go full color. Collaborating with Maker's Mark to celebrate spirited women like the brand's co-founder Margie Samuels felt like pouring that same energy onto the bottle's label," said Ashley Longshore. "This design celebrates women who burst into the world with color and courage — fearless women who think big and command attention wherever they go."

Ashley Longshore is a Southern-born, self-taught painter, sculptor and entrepreneur celebrated for changing the game—challenging the traditional art gallery business model by building her own pop art empire. Known for her vibrant maximalism and irreverent sense of humor, Longshore designed a label befitting of Margie Samuels and inspired the brand's Kentucky homeplace. Bursting with bee-pollinating blooms found across Star Hill Farm, nature is at the heart of the label's design with nods to the jewels—diamonds, pearls and gems—that have adorned Southern women for generations.

"From the very beginning, my grandmother Margie Samuels set a perfectly unreasonable standard that endures today—every bottle still hand-dipped in red wax, every barrel rotated by hand, and every decision guided by the brand's higher purpose," said Rob Samuels, managing director for Maker's Mark and eighth generation whisky maker. "Ashley Longshore shares that same pioneering and uncompromising spirit. We're thrilled to bring her art to life on a Maker's Mark bottle while supporting the meaningful causes championed by Vital Voices."

While Maker's Mark co-founder Bill Samuels, Sr. focused on crafting the highest-quality bourbon, his wife Margie shaped the brand; the bottle's shape, the label, the signature red wax topper and even the name are all her legacy. One of the first women inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, Margie also championed the distillery's aesthetic and visitor experience, laying the groundwork for today's Bourbon Trail. Women continue to lead across Maker's Mark, from product development and farm operations, to brand marketing and sustainability.

Throughout the year, consumers can create a custom Maker's Mark gift for anyone with the brand's personalized label program. Labels are currently available for 750mL bottles, which must be purchased separately and recipients must be 21+. For additional information about Maker's Mark, please visit www.MakersMark.com and share your personalized label at @makersmark on Instagram.

Maker's Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. In 1953, founders Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr. broke from tradition—burning the family's 170-year-old recipe to create a bold, balanced bourbon made with soft red winter wheat for signature sweetness and creaminess. From the start, the Samuels went to remarkable lengths to craft uncompromisingly delicious bourbon—a perfectly unreasonable spirit that endures today. Every bottle is still hand-dipped in red wax, every barrel rotated by hand and every decision guided by the brand's higher purpose.

Staying true to its founders' vision, Maker's Mark has expanded its portfolio with award-winning, super-premium expressions, including Maker's Mark 46, Cask Strength, and Cellar Aged, as well as Private Selection, the brand's custom barrel program. In 2025, the distillery debuted Star Hill Farm Whisky, its first-ever wheat whisky. Award-winning and the first to earn Estate Whiskey certification, Star Hill Farm Whisky inspired the Maker's Mark Regenerative Alliance, a bold commitment to advance regenerative farming beyond its business, inviting farms, bars and restaurants to join the movement.

Maker's Mark is proud to be both B Corp and Regenified Certified – milestones driven by the sustainability leadership at Star Hill Farm, home of the Maker's Mark Distillery, which strives to be the most endearing, culturally rich and environmentally responsible homeplace in the world. Learn more at www.makersmark.com .

