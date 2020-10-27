Maker's Mark® to Bring A Dazzling Holiday Display to the Most Remarkable Small Town in America

LORETTO, Ky, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maker's Mark® wants to give one remarkable small town a dazzling holiday to remember this December. The iconic Kentucky bourbon today announced the start of its Small Town, Bright Lights contest, in which people 21 years of age and older can nominate a small town that deserves a once-in-a-lifetime holiday makeover as a reward for its remarkable character in 2020. To spread a little extra holiday cheer this year, the Maker's Mark Small Town, Bright Lights contest will kick off Nov. 2 and culminate with a celebration of lights and seasonal cheer unlike any other for one remarkable community.

Which town? Well, that's up to you! Driven by fan-submitted nominations on Twitter and Instagram, The Maker's Mark Small Town, Bright Lights contest aims to find and celebrate those who pour the same purpose and heart into their communities that Maker's Mark does when crafting each bottle of bourbon at its distillery. Nominations can highlight a small town that came together to support a family in need, rallied around a local cause, or simply celebrated an accomplishment.

"We've been crafting Maker's Mark Bourbon in our small town of Loretto, Ky. since my grandparents' vision lead to the creation of Maker's Mark more than 60 years ago," said Rob Samuels, Chief Distillery Officer of Maker's Mark. "It's safe to say we have a soft spot for all the little things that make small towns special, including an undeniably strong sense of community. In a year that's been filled with challenges for a lot of people, we know that's never been more important, and we want to finish the year by celebrating some good. We can't wait to hear about remarkable towns from every corner of the country."

To nominate a deserving small town for its chance to receive all the sparkle and magic of the season:

Log into Twitter or Instagram Between Nov. 2-13

Post a photo of the remarkable town you're nominating

Tell us in 280 characters or less why you are nominating the town and what the town did in 2020 that was remarkable

Tag @makersmark and use #MakeItRemarkable so we can find your nomination

After the nomination window is closed, don't worry. We won't just show up singing and get started. We'll let you know if your nomination is the one that leads to holiday décor galore

Once selected, Maker's Mark and its team of world-class holiday lighting experts, window display artists, gift wrappers, carolers, tree-trimmers, hot cocoa chefs and warm bourbon cocktail creators will head into town to create a remarkable holiday display worthy of the town's own remarkable spirit. Maker's Mark will transform the streets into a full winter showcase with brilliant lights, interactive window displays on the main street and a magnificent tree lighting space made for share-worthy moments.

Small Town, Bright Lights will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that brings surprise and joy to the most remarkable small town in America. For more information, visit www.SmallTownBrightLights.com, head to @MakersMark on Twitter or Instagram or follow #MakeItRemarkable.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 21+ to enter. Void where prohibited. Contest begins November 2, 2020 and ends November 13, 2020. To view our Privacy Policy, visit www.beamsuntory.com/en/privacy-policy. For official contest rules, visit www.smalltownbrightlights.com/rules.

About Maker's Mark® Bourbon

In 1953, in Loretto, Ky., Bill Samuels, Sr., fulfilled his dream to create a handmade and delicious bourbon. He decided to make his whisky in small batches, using soft red winter wheat to enhance the softness and sweetness. He then rotated each barrel by hand for consistency and, finally, aged each barrel to taste. Bill Samuels, Sr., transformed bourbon from a "commodity" into a premium handmade spirit, and today Maker's Mark® continues to make its bourbon the same way. In recent years, Maker's Mark has introduced thoughtful, super-premium innovations to its portfolio, including Maker's Mark 46®, Maker's Mark® Cask Strength and Maker's Mark® Private Selection, the brand's first-ever custom barrel program. For more information, visit makersmark.com.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

