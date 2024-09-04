Makers of HORMEL® Pepperoni Encourage and Reward Fans for Taking PTO to Celebrate National Pepperoni Pizza Day

Beginning Sept. 4, fans can declare their intention to take 'Pepperoni Time Off' on National Pepperoni Pizza Day to win the Ultimate HORMEL® Pepperoni Pizza Vacation

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of HORMEL® Pepperoni, America's No. 1 pepperoni brand*, are encouraging fans to lean into their desires and celebrate the most important day of the year — National Pepperoni Pizza Day on Friday, Sept. 20.

Fans can enter for a chance to win the Ultimate HORMEL® Pepperoni Pizza Vacation to New York City or Chicago during National Pizza Month in October.

There's nothing more irresistible than HORMEL® Pepperoni on a perfect pepperoni pizza, and people go to bold lengths to get to it — ignoring meetings, breaking social norms; they'll do pretty much anything to sneak a piece, piping hot from the oven, because it's so boldly irresistible. Starting on Sept. 4, fans can visit www.PepperoniTimeOff.com to declare their intention to take PTO, also known as Pepperoni Time Off, on National Pepperoni Pizza Day, so nothing interrupts their HORMEL® Pepperoni pizza craving.

Fans can send their "PTO" intention to their colleagues, friends, spouse or teacher, asking for coverage of all responsibilities on Sept. 20 in order to fully enjoy HORMEL® Pepperoni piled high on perfectly crafted pizzas. Once submitted, fans can enter for a chance to win the Ultimate HORMEL® Pepperoni Pizza Vacation to New York City or Chicago during National Pizza Month in October. Fans can share their PTO news on social media using hashtag #PepperoniTimeOff for more chances to win.

"We believe that HORMEL® Pepperoni fans have earned a day off. But not just any day off. Twenty-four hours dedicated exclusively to their love of HORMEL® Pepperoni pizza," said Nick Schweitzer, director of marketing for Snacking and Entertaining at Hormel Foods. "We're thrilled to kick off a campaign and sweepstakes that offers fans more time to indulge in never too greasy, never too spicy and always delicious HORMEL® Pepperoni pizza."

HORMEL® Pepperoni stands above the rest as the boldly irresistible option on National Pepperoni Pizza Day — and every day. Only HORMEL® Pepperoni has all the shapes, sizes and flavors to cover your pepperoni cravings and occasions including original, Cup N' Crisp and Confetti – our latest pizza topping in the shape of a ribbon for a pepperoni taste in every bite.

For more information about HORMEL® Pepperoni including recipes and where to buy, visit www.HormelPepperoni.com. Follow the HORMEL® Pepperoni brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

* Based on the latest 52-week Circana data.

About the Hormel® Pepperoni Brand

For more than 100 years, pepperoni has been a longstanding American favorite and a well-known specialty of Hormel Foods. Today, the Hormel® pepperoni brand is the No. 1 selling brand of pepperoni (based on latest 52-week IRI data) in the United States, thanks to its great flavor and top-quality ingredients. For more information about the brand, including product information, recipes and where to buy, visit hormelpepperoni.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minnesota, is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized by TIME magazine as one of the World's Best Companies, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

[email protected]

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation