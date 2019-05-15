Making A Lasting Difference: Nineteen Extraordinary Developments From Around The Globe Are Finalists For The Urban Land Institute's Global Awards For Excellence
May 15, 2019, 15:41 ET
WASHINGTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nineteen extraordinary developments from around the globe have been selected as finalists for the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) 2019 Global Awards for Excellence competition, which is widely recognized as one of the real estate industry's most prestigious award programs. This year's finalists include 14 in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe.
Winners of the competition will be recognized at the 2019 ULI Fall Meeting, which will be held September 18-21 in Washington, D.C. The finalists (developers and designers in parentheses) are:
- 150 North Riverside, Chicago, Illinois (Developers: Riverside Investment and Development; Designer: Goettsch Partners)
- 1800 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Developers: Liberty Property Trust / Liberty Property 18th & Arch LP, Comcast Corporation; Designers: Foster and Partners, Kendall/Heaton Associates)
- Cornell Tech Campus Framework Plan & Phase I Site Development, New York, New York (Developers: Forest City Ratner Corporation, The Hudson Companies and the Related Companies, U3 Advisors, Cornell University, New York City Economic Development Corporation; Designers/Consultants: Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM), Roger Diffy, Colin Koop, Laura Ettleman, Mark Regulinski, Meredith Bostwick-Lorenzo Eiroa, Carrie Moore, Kimberly Garcia, Oriana Cole, Meredith Klein, John Sunwoo, James Corner Field Operations)
- Crosstown Concourse, Memphis, Tennessee (Developer: Crosstown LLC; Designers: Looney Ricks Kiss, DIALOG)
- Empire Stores, Brooklyn, New York (Developers: Midtown Equities, HK Organization, Rockwood Capital; Designers: S9 ARCHITECTURE, STUDIO V ARCHITECTURE)
- Frick Environmental Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (Developers: Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, City of Pittsburgh; Designer: Bohlin Cywinski Jackson)
- Gathering Place, Tulsa, Oklahoma (Developers: George Kaiser Family Foundation; Designers: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects)
- Guoco Tower, Singapore (Developer: TPC Commercial PTE Ltd; Designer: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP)
- H Queens, Hong Kong (Developer: Henderson Development Agency Limited; Designer: CL3 Architects)
- Ink Block, Boston, Massachusetts (Developer: National Development; Designers: Elkus Manfredi Architects, Copley Wolff Design Group, Landing Studio)
- International Market Place, Honolulu, Hawaii (Developer: Taubman Centers, Inc.; Designers: 505 Design, JPRA Architects, WCIT architects, HLB Lighting, (WKM) Walters Kimura, Motoda, Inc., BKBC Architects)
- Knowledge and Innovation Community (KIC), Shanghai, China (Developer: Shui On Land; Designers: Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP, Palmer & Turner, Atkins, Charpentier Architecture Design, Terry Farrell & Partners, Tongji Design Institute, BWSS, Gensler, Tianhua, Leigh & Orange, Hassell, 3XN, AECOM, EMBT)
- Lingnan Tiandi (LNTD) Lot 1, Foshan, Guangdong, China (Developer: Shui On Land; Designers: Skidmore Owings & Merrill LLP, Ben Wood Studio Shanghai)
- Moscow Street Program, Moscow, Russia (Developer: Department of Overhaul of the City of Moscow; Designers: Strelka KB, Djao-Rakitine, Snøhetta, West 8, Topotek 1, Martha Schwartz Partners, OKRA, Karres + Brands)
- Pier 17 at the Seaport District, New York, New York (Developer: The Howard Hughes Corporation; Designers: SHoP Architects)
- Renaissance Downtown Lofts, Denver, Colorado (Developers: The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, and subsidiaries Renaissance Housing Development Coporation and Downtown Lofts Housing Corporation; Designers: Christopher Carvell Architects PC, FCI Constructors, Prescient, Group 14 Engineering)
- The Mark, Seattle, Washington (Developer: Daniels Real Estate, Stockbridge Real Estate; Designers: ZGF Architects, Phillippe Starck, Ron Wright & Associates)
- The Scioto Peninsula Cultural District, Columbus, Ohio (Developers: The Columbus Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC), Capitol South Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation; Designers: MKSK, Jerome Scott Architects, Allied Works Architecture, The Olin Studio, Ralph Appelbaum Associates)
- The Wharf Phase I, Washington, D.C. (Developers: Hoffman-Madison Waterfront: PN Hoffman, Madison Marquette, ER Bacon Development, City Partners, Paramount Development, Triden Development; Designers: Perkins Eastman, Studio MB, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), Fox Architects, Rockwell Group, BBG-BBGM, Handel Architect, WDG, Cunningham Quill, SmithGroup JJR, MTFA, SK&I, Landscape Architecture Bureau, Lee and Associates, Nelson Byrd Woltz, Michael Vergason Landscape Architects, Parker Rodriguez, ZGF, Moffat & Nichol, RicheyWorks)
The finalists were selected by a jury made up of ULI members representing a multidisciplinary collection of real estate development expertise, including finance, land planning, development, public affairs, design, and other professional services.
"What distinguished the 19 finalists is the way they have significantly improved the communities in which they are located," said leading ULI member Jacinta McCann, jury chairman and design advisor to AECOM. "These projects have brought new life to these places and are creating a spillover effect in their cities. They are unlocking the public realm for use by residents and visitors in a way that hasn't been available before. Through their long-lasting impact, they are demonstrating the best leadership globally in the responsible use of land."
In addition to McCann, the 2019 ULI Global Awards for Excellence Jury members are Stuart Ackerberg, chief executive officer, Ackerberg, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Amy Coburn, university architect/director of planning design & construction, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Antonio Fiol-Silva, founding principal, SITIO architecture + urbanism, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Michael Grove, chair of landscape architecture, civil engineering, and ecology principal, Sasaki Associates, Watertown, Massachusetts; Blake Olafson, managing partner, Asia Capital Real Estate Pte Ltd, New York, New York; Gayle Starr, managing director, Prologis, San Francisco, California, and Becky Zimmerman, president, Design Workshop, Denver, Colorado.
The Awards for Excellence program, established in 1979 and subsequently expanded to a global program, recognizes real estate projects that achieve the highest standard of excellence in design, construction, economics, planning, and management. The program is viewed as the centerpiece of ULI's efforts to identify and promote best practices in all types of real estate development.
About the Urban Land Institute
The Urban Land Institute is a nonprofit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to provide leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. Established in 1936, the institute has more than 44,000 members worldwide representing all aspects of land use and development disciplines, including more than 2,000 in the Asia Pacific region. For more information on ULI, please visit uli.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
