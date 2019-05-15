Making A Lasting Difference: Nineteen Extraordinary Developments From Around The Globe Are Finalists For The Urban Land Institute's Global Awards For Excellence

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nineteen extraordinary developments from around the globe have been selected as finalists for the Urban Land Institute's (ULI) 2019 Global Awards for Excellence competition, which is widely recognized as one of the real estate industry's most prestigious award programs. This year's finalists include 14 in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe.

Winners of the competition will be recognized at the 2019 ULI Fall Meeting, which will be held September 18-21 in Washington, D.C. The finalists (developers and designers in parentheses) are:

The finalists were selected by a jury made up of ULI members representing a multidisciplinary collection of real estate development expertise, including finance, land planning, development, public affairs, design, and other professional services.

"What distinguished the 19 finalists is the way they have significantly improved the communities in which they are located," said leading ULI member Jacinta McCann, jury chairman and design advisor to AECOM. "These projects have brought new life to these places and are creating a spillover effect in their cities. They are unlocking the public realm for use by residents and visitors in a way that hasn't been available before. Through their long-lasting impact, they are demonstrating the best leadership globally in the responsible use of land."

In addition to McCann, the 2019 ULI Global Awards for Excellence Jury members are Stuart Ackerberg, chief executive officer, Ackerberg, Minneapolis, Minnesota; Amy Coburn, university architect/director of planning design & construction, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Antonio Fiol-Silva, founding principal, SITIO architecture + urbanism, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Michael Grove, chair of landscape architecture, civil engineering, and ecology principal, Sasaki Associates, Watertown, Massachusetts; Blake Olafson, managing partner, Asia Capital Real Estate Pte Ltd, New York, New York; Gayle Starr, managing director, Prologis, San Francisco, California, and Becky Zimmerman, president, Design Workshop, Denver, Colorado.

The Awards for Excellence program, established in 1979 and subsequently expanded to a global program, recognizes real estate projects that achieve the highest standard of excellence in design, construction, economics, planning, and management. The program is viewed as the centerpiece of ULI's efforts to identify and promote best practices in all types of real estate development.

About the Urban Land Institute

The Urban Land Institute is a nonprofit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to provide leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities worldwide. Established in 1936, the institute has more than 44,000 members worldwide representing all aspects of land use and development disciplines, including more than 2,000 in the Asia Pacific region. For more information on ULI, please visit uli.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

