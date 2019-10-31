Making an Impact Towards an Egyptian Society that Learns, Thinks and Innovates

CAIRO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, celebrated with the Egyptian Knowledge Bank (EKB) the success of four years of strategic partnership under the auspices of Minister of Education and Technical Education and Chairman of the Egyptian Knowledge Bank, His Excellency, Dr. Tarek Shawki.

Alongside Elsevier Chairman, YS Chi, Ministers from the Egyptian Government, University Presidents, Directors from various institutional centers, and top cited Egyptian scientists, attended last night's event, which highlighted several important milestones that support various pillars in the Egyptian Government's sustainable development strategy: Egypt Vision 2030 .

"The Egyptian Knowledge Bank supports the vision of the Egyptian Government 2030 for sustainable development to drive Egypt towards a knowledge-passionate society by making knowledge, educational and cultural resources freely available to all Egyptians," said H.E. Dr. Shawki. "Elsevier has been a key partner in meeting our national goals by providing many of its valuable content assets and services to the Egyptian academic community."

Video testimonials about some of the leading projects were shared with the audience during the event, showcasing the main project outcomes and the contribution of Elsevier solutions to these results.

Ten Egyptian researchers also recognized for their impact in the local sciences with a Scopus Award in 10 different scientific disciplines:

Arts and Humanities , Prof. Mona Fouad Ali , Cairo University

, Prof. , University Business and Economics , Prof. Mahmoud Al-Said Mahmoud , Cairo University

, Prof. , University Clinical, Pre-clinical & Health , Dr. Ahmed Abdel Khalek A. Razek , Mansoura University

, Dr. , Mansoura University Computer Science , Prof. Aboul Ella Hassanien , Cairo University

, Prof. , University Education , Prof. Atta Gebril , America University in Cairo

, Prof. , America University in Engineering and Technology , Prof. Ahmed Gomaa Radwan , Nile University & Cairo University

, Prof. , Nile University & University Life Sciences , Dr. Mahmoud Abdelhamid Dawood , Kafr El Sheikh University

, Dr. , Kafr El Sheikh University Psychology , Prof. Mona M. Amer , America University in Cairo

, Prof. , America University in Physical Sciences , Prof. Ali Bahrawy , Beni-Suef University

, Prof. , Beni-Suef University Social Sciences, Prof. Essam Mansour , South Valley University

These Special Recognition Awards and EKB Advocate Awards demonstrate each of the researchers' distinct contributions to the success of EKB since its launch in 2016.

"From holding joint workshops for thousands of Egyptian researchers, to reforming medical education by unifying curricula, Elsevier and the Egyptian Knowledge Bank are together helping transform Egypt into an innovation and knowledge-based economy," said YS Chi.

About Egyptian Knowledge Bank

The Egyptian Knowledge Bank has two main portals; each is divided into several secondary ones. The first portal is the information portal, the largest digital library and Online knowledge hub providing students, researchers, teachers, children and all Egyptians with access to free education and scientific publications in various branches of knowledge. All Egyptians can easily access this portal by registering on www.ekb.eg with their National ID and e-mail. The second main portal on EKB is for the production and dissemination of local academic information of Egyptian universities, institutes, research centers and any research or academic body within the Arab Republic of Egypt, through an integrated electronic publishing system in accordance with international standards. EKB in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Technical Education offers many sources of educational and research information materials in Arabic and English from the largest publishing houses in the world, which is suitable for all age groups. The available sources vary from stories and audio-visual products for children stories to highly technical material, scientific journals and specialized books for researchers in various sciences and subjects. EKB also provides various workshops in collaboration with leading publishing houses to all stakeholders within Egypt that includes but not limited to Ministries, governmental institutions and universities ministries as well as the Egyptian armed forces institutions.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

