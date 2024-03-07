Making Every Second Count: Trintech and James Roe Announce Partnership for the 2024 INDY NXT Season

DALLAS, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, and James Roe, professional racecar driver, are proud to announce their partnership for the 2024 INDY NXT™ by Firestone season, aiming to "make time count" on and off the track.

"We are extremely proud to be sponsoring James Roe for the 2024 INDY NXT season," said Darren Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "Similar to the financial close process, both speed and accuracy are critical components to the success of racing. However, failing to understand the importance of these two components in parallel can result in major risk. James embraces the ethos of making time count, mirroring Trintech's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology that seamlessly integrates speed and accuracy for optimal results."

Trintech revolutionizes productivity transformation for its customers by streamlining financial processes and automating tedious tasks. With a commitment to innovative purpose-built solutions, Trintech empowers organizations to optimize their workflow, reduce manual errors, and expedite financial close processes. By automating routine and time-consuming activities such as reconciliations, journal entries, close tasks, and compliance reporting, Trintech enables customers to redirect their focus towards strategic decision-making rather than getting bogged down in administrative details. This allows teams to reallocate their time towards more value-added activities, ultimately boosting productivity and giving businesses a competitive edge in today's fast-paced corporate environment.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Trintech – an industry leader whose growth, customer list, and commitment to customer success is unmatched – for the 2024 season," said Roe. "Racing is a perfect vehicle for championing Trintech's commitment to 'making time count' and my team, like Trintech, embraces the critical nature of excellence across both technology and talent."

Roe's commitment to speed and accuracy were on display across the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone season as he notched top-ten finishes in ten of 14 races, including a podium on the hallowed grounds of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Building on this stout foundation, Roe is poised for a break-out season in 2024 as he returns to pilot the No. 29 Topcon Dallara for Andretti Global's INDY NXT team with Trintech proudly displayed on the front of his racing helmet.

Together, James Roe and Trintech will demonstrate that in racing, as in finance, every moment counts, and precision and agility are the keys to victory.

About Trintech

Trintech gives people time back for what matters most. Our cloud–based platform and solutions enable over 4,200 clients worldwide to lead productivity transformation across their finance and accounting organizations -- driving efficiencies, ensuring accuracy to mitigate risk, and empowering strategic decision-making. Make time count with Trintech.

As the leader in Financial Close Management, Trintech is headquartered in Plano, Texas with offices and strategic resellers across United States, Europe, Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. With a strong partner ecosystem, Trintech collaborates with over 100 companies to create a network of interconnected businesses. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com.

About James Roe

Hailing from Nass, Co. Kildare, Ireland and currently based in Indianapolis, Indiana, James Roe has enjoyed success in every series in which he has competed. Emigrating to the U.S. at age 18, Roe is realizing his own "American Dream" daily via his passion for racing, which he started at age 15.

Recognized in 2024 as an Irish "Innovator" making their mark on the global stage, Roe returns for his second season with Andretti Global competing in INDY NXT by Firestone championship as he pushes forward toward his goal of racing in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

