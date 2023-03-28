Casio's fx-991CW Offers Enhanced Experience and User-Friendly Capabilities

DOVER, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio America, Inc., a leader and innovator in the education space, has introduced the fx-991CW ClassWiz® as the latest addition to its portfolio of scientific calculators, which includes its predecessor, the fx-991EX. Designed for middle school students and beyond, Casio's new fx-991CW scientific calculator boasts a more seamless user experience, an enhanced display, improved keypad, and more.

Making Math and Science Simple: Casio Introduces New ClassWiz Scientific Calculator

"We are committed to developing products that offer the tools necessary for learners to achieve math literacy and comprehension, whether that be in the classroom or at home," said Hirofumi Takeda, Senior General Manager of Casio's Consumer Products Division. "This new calculator offers a range of new features to help bring mathematics to life. For example, students can visualize expressions and solutions from the fx-991CW via any internet-capable smartphone or tablet through ClassPad.net. We've developed new key labels that clearly represent each feature and function, and there is a robust library of mathematical functions presented in app and catalog format."

Improved Design and Calculator Apps

The Casio fx-991CW includes an innovative new high-definition four-gradient display that highlights the active term in an expression and allows a student to keep track of their work on screen. The fx-991CW upholds the Casio tradition of featuring Natural Textbook Display, allowing students to write fractions, roots, and other functions on the screen as they are written in a textbook. The keypad has been reimagined with circular convex keys that are easy to press from any angle. Labels are presented in a clean, bold sand-serif typeface with enhanced glyphs to represent each scientific function. The fx-991CW also has an intuitive, easy-to-learn icon display. Teachers and students will appreciate a new persistent memory, saving up to nine variables that can be viewed all on one screen and can be recalled into any app on the calculator.

The fx-991CW hosts various modes and apps to help further mathematical understanding. With the app Math Box, users can take curiosity to the next level with probability simulations such as 'Dice Roll' and 'Coin Toss.' Additional apps include Statistics, Distribution, Spreadsheets, Tables, Equations, Inequalities, Complex Numbers, Base-N calculations, Matrices, Vectors, and Ratios.

ClassPad Math

The fx-991CW will convert solutions and expressions into a QR code that can be scanned from an internet-capable smart device for visualization on ClassPad.net. Through ClassPad Math, users can manipulate variables with sliders and tables to understand how they can change outcomes. Learners have free access to an open, unlimited workspace, but have the option to create a free account to save their work and explore advanced features such as a Computer Algebra System (CAS), finance, advanced statistics, and the ClassWiz Emulator Sticky.

Casio's fx-991CW will be available for $22.99 at mass retail channels, office super stores, and through education distributors this spring. For additional information on the fx-991CW or the full portfolio of Casio calculators and educational resources, please visit casio.com/us/calculators.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers, and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.