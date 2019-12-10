Making More Room in the Nest, Hawke Media Acquires Artemis Digital Media

"With the rising costs of advertising for our clients, affiliate marketing has come back as a very important part of the marketing mix," says Hawke Media Founder and CEO Erik Huberman on the acquisition. "Partnering with the top affiliate marketing experts at Artemis will allow us to open massive opportunities for our clients and theirs, and we couldn't be more excited."

Rona began his online career in 1999 as one of the founding partners in Sweepsclub, a loyalty-based marketing company. Sweepsclub was purchased in 2001 by Naviant, a leading digital advertising and data company. Naviant was purchased shortly thereafter by Equifax where he became Vice President of Sales and ran the New York City office.

He has been involved in the creation and funding of various startup companies, both online and off, including most recently, BroadBase Media. He now utilizes his 18+ years of online sales and marketing experience to lead the Artemis team of creators and innovators. Artemis' clients include Rachel Zoe, skyn ICELAND, Cosmetic Solutions, and AGORA Cosmetics.

"I could not be more excited to join the Hawke family," says Marc Rona on teaming up with Hawke Media. "Erik and Tony have built an exceptional company of talented and dynamic individuals, and I look forward to contributing to its growth."

Rona is being brought on board to Hawke Media to set up the Affiliate division within Hawke, outside of Hawke's other existing service departments which include Strategy, Media Buying, Lifecycle Marketing, Web, Content & Social, and Branding & Production. Formerly a part of Media Buying, the Affiliate division will be its own unique division.

"Marc and Artemis Digital have been a tremendous part of our e-commerce growth," says Rachel Zoe Co-CEO Rodger Berman. "The Affiliate channel has become an integral part of our overall online marketing strategy. They continually develop unique and creative ways to increase revenue, while maintaining the high level of integrity our brand requires."

Artemis clients are excited to move over to Hawke Media and have access to additional marketing resources. Combining client forces already, recent Artemis clients that are now Hawke clients include skyn ICELAND, Rachel Zoe, Cosmetic Solutions, AGORA Cosmetics, Natalie Fragrance, trèStiQue, Barielle, Cover Your Gray, Karen Lazar Design, and Karuna. Two marketing powerhouses are truly merging together under one roof, with Artemis clients having access to all aspects of digital marketing and Hawke Media clients having access to affiliate services.

About Hawke Media

Hawke Media is an award-winning marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, California. It offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes, offering its services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis. Founded in 2014, it continues to be the fastest-growing marketing consultancy in the nation and has serviced such clients as Verizon, Red Bull, Tamara Mellon, and more.

About Artemis Digital Media

Artemis is a full-service digital media management company providing premium affiliate management services to premier online beauty and fashion brands. Artemis connects its clients with social media Affiliates and social media influencers through strategic partnerships and various online media placements. Its clients include Rachel Zoe, skyn ICELAND, Cosmetic Solutions, and AGORA Cosmetics.

