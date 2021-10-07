Making Room for Rockets: Hitemco Facility Expansion Will Better Serve the Aerospace Industry

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial jets, military helicopters, rocket boosters—each one is made up of parts that must be exceptionally precise while standing up to intense conditions. For over 40 years Hitemco, a family-owned business based in Long Island, has enhanced the surfaces of these critical aerospace components with diffusion and thermal spray coatings that protect them from wear and harsh conditions. Having just completed a 10,000-square-foot expansion , they'll be able to take on more projects that keep the military, commercial, and private aerospace sectors running smoothly.

Hitemco's new 10,000 sq. ft. facility expansion allows more room for the precise work of grinding HVOF coatings to the exacting standards required for critical aerospace components like landing gear. Hitemco President Tom Hammond (right) chats with one of Hitemco's process engineers at the newly expanded site.

Hitemco's site expansion needs can be traced back to the arrival of current president, Tom Hammond, in 2008. One of Hammond's first goals was securing new contracts for handling the coating processes on landing gear components for large airliners. Those new contracts required high-velocity oxygen-fuel (HVOF) coatings. HVOF is a specialized thermal spray process that's a significant improvement over chrome.

The only catch is that components must undergo grinding after coating. Upon adding three grinding machines to their operations, Hitemco was running out of room. In a stroke of luck, a site three doors down became available last year. After ten months of construction, the expansion is finished—and ready to help Hitemco meet the coating demands of their customers in the aerospace industry.

Hammond says of the new buildout, "The facility is expanding our capacity. It allows us to increase the output we have in HVOF landing gear... which frees up some of our current building to expand capabilities for other opportunities, such as rockets."

The expansion adds to Hitemco's in-house capabilities including thermal and spray diffusion coatings, a metallurgical lab for ensuring coatings accuracy, and now grinding and fulfillment facilities in the new space.

About Hitemco: Hitemco is a leading independent provider of diffusion- and thermal-sprayed enhanced surfaces. Customers in the commercial and military markets have relied on Hitemco for mission-critical components for over forty years. As a provider of outside processing services for leading aerospace manufacturing companies, Hitemco delivers surfaces with accuracy, precision, and enhanced performance.

