Making Tough, Heavy Duty Lifting Smarter: DEWALT® Launches TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack for Safe, Hands-Free Lift Assistance

New DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack boasts lift capacity of up to 340 lbs.*

TOWSON, Md., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, today announced the new TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack (DWHT83550), a heavy-duty, hands-free lifting tool designed for a wide range of applications. As part of the TOUGHSERIES™ lineup, the Construction Jack features a lift capacity of up to 340 lbs.* and a lift height of 8-3/4 in. allowing users to complete demanding lifting, leveling and installation tasks, among a variety of other use cases.

"Heavy lifting typically requires the time and energy of more than one worker, which can interrupt workflow," said Dave Veprek, Vice President, Hand Tools, Accessories & Storage, DEWALT. "The TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack is designed to give one worker the lifting assistance they need with a step-to-lift handle, fine-tune adjustments, and a no-load quick release button for optimal productivity and safety."

The new DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack features:

Step-to-lift function enabled by the reinforced-handle for hands-free lifting; the handle can also be squeezed by hand when preferable





Precision controlled lowering tab that assists with fine tune adjustments when leveling





No-load quick release button that instantly sets the tool under the area of application





Slim, tapered base that provides efficient under-application access and counter sunk holes for additional flush mount support





Ergonomically designed handle with an overmolded grip for maximum comfort and reinforced metal ribs that provide durability for heavy loads

Look for the DEWALT TOUGHSERIES™ Construction Jack in the clamps aisle; available in June where DEWALT products are sold.

To learn more about the DEWALT products, please visit: www.dewalt.com.

*Results based on initial laboratory testing.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and outdoor solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and is pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com .

