Making Up for Missed Traditions, Lowe's to Start Halloween Celebrations Early with First-Ever Hal-LOWE-en Event

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many families, this Halloween will be the first in two years that kids have been able to show off their costumes on neighborhood streets, and Lowe's is eager to make up for lost time. As such, Lowe's stores nationwide will host "Hal-LOWE-en" Trick-or-Treat Tryouts, giving Halloween lovers everywhere an extra chance to show off their costumes and collect candy in the Garden Center from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Beginning today, families can visit Lowes.com/TrickorTreat to reserve a spot for Lowe's Hal-LOWE-en event at their local store. For the safety of all participants, events will be limited to 100 registrants per store, and cloth face coverings and social distancing will be required to attend. In addition to collecting candy, trick-or-treaters will have the opportunity to pose for photos in front of a scary-cute spiderweb backdrop.

"We know that families are looking for safe and creative ways to celebrate Halloween again this year, and we saw an opportunity for Lowe's to provide that experience in our local communities," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores. "After such great response to our curbside Halloween event last year, we're looking forward to providing kids with the chance to brush up on their trick-or-treating skills and safely show off their costume an extra time this season."

Whether you're looking to make your home a Halloween haven or in search of the best costume on the block, Lowe's has everything you need to make this year the best one yet, including:

Costumes: Shop spooky masks for haunted house experiences, or go big with a favorite superhero costume. For the little ones at home, Lowe's also offers kids' favorite characters and pet costumes galore, all at budget-friendly prices to make for the perfect Halloween photo opportunity.

Inflatables: Rock the block with giant, eye-catching inflatables – both terrifying and friendly – to make any front yard the neighborhood's ultimate Halloween haunt.

Décor: Cooler temperatures call for a fall refresh, and Lowe's has everything from porch lanterns to Halloween trees to get you in the holiday spirit.

For more inspiration and ideas on how to get your home ready for Halloween, visit Lowes.com.

