Makisha Gann joins Coastal States Bank as Community Banker

ATLANTA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal States Bank ("CSB") is pleased to announce that Makisha Gann has joined CSB as Vice President and Community Banker for the bank's Atlanta region.

Makisha brings over 20 years of retail banking experience to her position with CSB.

Makisha Gann, Vice President and Community Banker at Coastal States Bank (PRNewsfoto/Coastal States Bank)

"We are excited to have Makisha join CSB," said Gary Dowell, CSB's Atlanta Regional President. "Her banking experience and her passion for customer service and building lasting relationships with her clients and in her community will be a great fit for our team," he continued.

Makisha is active in the Atlanta community having served as a volunteer for North Fulton Senior Services' Meals on Wheels program, FBI Citizens Academy, Sandy Springs Conservancy, Habitat for Humanity, the American Stroke Association and is a recent graduate of Leadership Sandy Springs.

About the Company

Coastal States Bank builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, and the Atlanta Metropolitan market, and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Senior Housing, Correspondent Marine, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. At present, CSB has approximately $1.9 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO).

Coastal States Bank – Local. And Proud of It.®

For additional information regarding Coastal States Bank please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

