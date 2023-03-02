Malaysia Airlines signs 5-year deal with IBS Software to Leverage AI and ML Technology Solutions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) signs a five-year deal to migrate its crew management systems to IBS Software's cloud-based platform, iFlight Crew, to further automate and upgrade its aviation operations with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning benefits.

IBS Software’s iFlight Crew to transform Crew Operations at Malaysia Airlines Berhad

IBS Software has a longstanding partnership of over 10 years with MAB and will continue to support the company's journey to revolutionise its flight operations with solutions including iFlight Crew Tracking, Manpower Planning, AD OPT Pairing and Rostering Optimiser. These functions aim to improve employee productivity in automating situational awareness and decision-making, and facilitate seamless data flow between ops and crew tracking functions, to significantly improve disruption recovery.

With customer and crew satisfaction at the heart of its latest solution, iFlight Crew factors in complex variables and scenarios, before providing optimal crew pairing and rostering solutions. It also maximises productivity and controls costs whilst adhering to strict industry standards and regulations. Its latest technology accelerates flexible and accessible self-service tools for airline crew.

As demand for reliably scheduled flights increases in an industry prone to frequent disruptions, this fully cloud-based, highly scalable software uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to provide MAB with real-time situational awareness and optimise available asset utilisation, both key elements to maintaining a competitive advantage.

Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines at Malaysia Aviation Group says: "Malaysia Airlines and IBS Software have a long history of working together since 2009. Having experienced their commitment to digital transformation to optimise operations for over ten years, we're looking forward to continuing this journey to enhance crew wellbeing, boost cost-savings and upgrade our crew management systems."

Jitendra Sindhwani, President and Head of Global Sales & Marketing, IBS Software says: "Crew planning and optimisation are central to any airline's operations, cost management, and customer service delivery. Malaysia Airlines is a valued partner, and we are thrilled to work together to take their crew management solutions and strategies to new heights."

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse richness. As the nation's flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. For more information, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and download the Malaysia Airlines app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a leading SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, managing mission-critical operations for customers in the aviation, tour & cruise and hospitality industries. IBS Software's solutions for the aviation industry cover fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel and air cargo management. IBS Software also runs a real time B2B and B2C distribution platform providing hotel room inventory, rates and availability to a global network of hospitality companies and channels. For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric, digital platform that covers onshore, online and on-board solutions. The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) business focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives of its customers, leveraging its domain knowledge, digital technologies and engineering excellence. IBS Software is a Blackstone portfolio company and operates from 15 offices across the world. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/ .

