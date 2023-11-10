Malaysia Kitchen Furniture Market Report 2023: Trends, Challenges, Opportunities and Profiles of Leading Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Furniture Market in Malaysia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Malaysian kitchen furniture industry comprises approximately 200 manufacturing companies, each with an average annual revenue of USD 3-4 million.

In the last decades, the Malaysian furniture industry has witnessed rapid expansion. However, its growth rate has tapered off in recent years, primarily due to stagnating productivity and intensified competition from emerging furniture markets in Asia, such as China and Vietnam.

Despite maintaining a growth trajectory in terms of exports, the industry underperformed in 2020 and 2021, compared to the other Asian countries. Notably, Malaysia has faced significant challenges, including logistic constraints and labor-related issues, with a more pronounced impact compared to the rest of the Asia-Pacific region. Consequently, these challenges have translated into substantial price increases across the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. BASIC DATA

1.1 Market size and evolution

1.2 Market drivers and forecasts

1.3 Relationship with built-in appliance companies

1.4 Relationship with countertops companies

1.5 Relationship with hinges and other metalware companies

2. INTERNATIONAL TRADE

2.1 Exports of kitchen furniture

2.2 Imports of kitchen furniture

3. DISTRIBUTION AND PRODUCTS

3.1 Distribution channels

3.2 Product trend

4. COMPETITION

4.1 Listing and corporate profiles of the main players



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Signature International Berhad

Ikano

J.S. Kitchen System

Hupsheng Furniture Industries Sdn. Bhd

Alustil

