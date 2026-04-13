Malbec World Day 2026 Celebrated Globally on April 17 with "Your Malbec, Your Call" Campaign

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Argentina, announces the return of Malbec World Day, taking place globally on April 17, 2026, marking the 16th edition of this initiative dedicated to Argentina's flagship varietal.

First established in 2011, Malbec World Day has become a key date on the international wine calendar, positioning Argentine Malbec as a global reference point and reinforcing Argentina's role as one of the world's leading wine producing countries.

Your Malbec Your Call

A Global Toast to Argentina's Signature Grape

Celebrated in key markets around the world, including the United States, Argentina's leading export destination, Malbec World Day showcases the diversity, quality, and evolution of Argentine Malbec.

Over the past decade, the varietal has undergone a remarkable transformation. Today's Malbecs are more diverse than ever, reflecting a wide range of terroirs, from the extreme-altitude vineyards of the North, the aridity of Cuyo to the southern regions of Patagonia and offering styles that range from fresh and vibrant to complex and structured.

"Your Malbec, Your Call" Celebrating Freedom and Connection

In 2026, the celebration is brought to life through a new global campaign, "Your Malbec, Your Call,", which places consumers at the center, reinforcing that there is no single way to enjoy Malbec. Whether paired traditionally or unexpectedly, enjoyed at a formal dinner or a spontaneous gathering, Malbec becomes a vehicle for connection and shared experiences.

To further engage consumers, the campaign will come to life through a playful digital and influencer activation inspired by everyday decision-making. Partnering with lifestyle influencers across key US markets, the initiative invites audiences to embrace spontaneity by letting Malbec guide their choices.

Through a lighthearted "cork toss" concept, influencers will present relatable, real-life dilemmas and let chance decide the outcome, reinforcing the idea that enjoying Malbec is about freedom, intuition, and living in the moment. Consumers will be invited to take part in the experience and let Malbec make the call, wherever and however they choose to celebrate.

"Malbec World Day is not only a celebration of our flagship grape, but also of the people and moments that bring it to life," said Magdalena Pesce, CEO of Wines of Argentina. "With 'Your Malbec, Your Call,' we are inviting consumers, especially in key markets like the United States, to engage with Argentine wine in a more personal, authentic, and spontaneous way."

Malbec World Day will be celebrated across the US with consumer-facing events open to the public, including:

MWD at Binny's (Illinois): Consumer event on April 17

Consumer event on April 17 MWD at Gary's Wine & Marketplace (New Jersey): Three-week in-store program, with tastings on April 11 and April 24

In addition, a series of trade tastings and masterclasses will take place in key markets including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Washington, DC, and Atlanta.

Bringing "The Wine for Now" to Life

The 2026 campaign is the first Malbec World Day developed under Wines of Argentina's global communication platform, "The Wine for Now," which emphasizes identity, closeness, and personalization.

Through this lens, Malbec is positioned as a wine for the present moment, versatile, approachable, and aligned with evolving consumer preferences. As younger generations increasingly seek authenticity and meaningful experiences, Malbec naturally adapts with a wide spectrum of styles and occasions for enjoyment.

Why April 17

Malbec World Day is celebrated on April 17 to commemorate a pivotal moment in Argentina's wine history. On this date in 1853, a project was presented to establish an agricultural school in Mendoza, an initiative led by French agronomist Michel Aimé Pouget and promoted by Domingo Faustino Sarmiento, which introduced Malbec to Argentina and laid the foundation for the country's modern wine industry. This initiative has the support of the Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores, Comercio Internacional y Culto de la Nación and the Corporación Vitivinícola Argentina (COVIAR), as it is framed within the Plan Estratégico Vitivinícola Argentina 2030.

Join the Celebration

Malbec World Day 2026 will be celebrated worldwide through events, tastings, and digital activations. Consumers, trade, and media are invited to join the conversation and celebrate Argentine Malbec on their own terms.

For more information, visit www.malbecworldday.com.

About Wines of Argentina

Since 1993, Wines of Argentina has been dedicated to promoting the brand and country image of "Vino Argentino" worldwide. The organization plays a key role in positioning Argentina among the leading wine-exporting countries by highlighting its exceptional regions, wineries, and people. In addition, it guides Argentina's export strategy through the study and analysis of key markets, including the United States and Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Wines of Argentina collaborates to strengthen the global presence of Argentine wine, building the "Vino Argentino" brand and enhancing its perception among trade professionals, opinion leaders, and consumers alike.

For more information, please contact:

Carla Castorina - Account Executive

[email protected]

Colangelo & Partners

www.colangelopr.com

SOURCE Wines of Argentina