Wines of Argentina Renews Board of Directors to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

Lucas Löwi of Bodega Terrazas de los Andes will serve as president alongside Sofía Pescarmona of Bodega Lagarde as vice-president, guiding a strategy focused on expanding Argentine wine's presence in key global markets

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Argentina, (WofA), the organization responsible for promoting Argentine wine in global markets, held its Ordinary General Assembly during which the Board of Directors was renewed for the 2026–2028 period. Under the leadership of Lucas Löwi (Bodega Terrazas de los Andes) as president and Sofía Pescarmona (Bodega Lagarde) as vice-president, the organization is entering a new phase focused on strengthening Argentina's position as a leading premium wine-producing country in international markets.

Alejandro Vigil, Former President of Wines of Argentina, alongside Lucas Löwi, newly appointed President of Wines of Argentina

Building on the strategic roadmap established in 2024, the new board will continue strengthening Argentine wine's presence in strategic markets, including the United States, Brazil, Canada, Europe, and Asia, through programs that combine commercial opportunities, trade engagement, educational initiatives, and consumer-facing efforts. These initiatives are designed to elevate awareness of Argentina's wine regions, styles, sustainability efforts, and premium positioning, with the long-term goal of tripling market share by 2030.

This direction aligns with "The Wine for Now," WofA's evolving communication platform created to reinforce Argentina's relevance among modern wine drinkers and connect with new global audiences. Introduced in 2025, the campaign reflects a more contemporary and personal approach to Argentine wine, emphasizing identity, closeness, and personalization as key pillars for engaging today's consumers. Designed to position Argentine wine as approachable, versatile, and authentic, the platform supports WofA's long-term vision of strengthening emotional connection and reinforcing premium positioning across international markets

In addition, Red Sustenta Vitis, WofA's sustainability initiative funded by the European Union, will remain a key platform supporting innovation, responsible viticulture, and international competitiveness.

"We take on this challenge alongside Sofía, the Committee, and this new Board, with a vision to strengthen the synergy among our member wineries. Backed by the technical capacity of the WofA team, we are committed to deepening professional management, where market intelligence serves as a direct bridge to profitability and long-term competitiveness for Argentine wine. We aim to consolidate an agile institution that not only responds to global trends but anticipates them to secure the long-term prestige of our industry," said the president, Lucas Löwi.

Vice-president Sofía Pescarmona added: "It is an honor for me to take on this new role at Wines of Argentina. I deeply believe in the value of collective work to continue strengthening Argentina's presence in the world through our identity, our landscapes, and the quality of the people who make our wines possible."

Reflecting the continued evolution of Argentina's wine industry, the new Board of Directors brings together leaders representing wineries of varying scales, regions, and business models. The renewed board includes winery owners, CEOs, and next-generation industry voices from across Argentina's key wine-producing areas, reinforcing WofA's commitment to broad representation and a forward-looking vision for the category.

Wines of Argentina Board of Directors (2026–2028):

POSITION COMPANY NAME REPRESENTATIVE





President BODEGAS CHANDON S.A. (Terrazas de los Andes) LUCAS LÖWI Vice-president LAGARDE S.A. SOFÍA PESCARMONA Secretary CLOS DE LOS SIETE S.A. RAMIRO BARRIOS Assistant Secretary FINCAS PATAGÓNICAS S.A. (Tapiz) PATRICIA FREULER DE ORTIZ Treasurer BARBARIANS S.A. MAURICIO BOULLAUDE Assistant Treasurer KAIKEN S.A. ANA MARIA CORREAS Titular Director BENEGAS S.A. TIBURCIO BENEGAS Titular Director BYV HUGO Y EDUARDO PULENTA S.A. EDUARDO QUINTO PULENTA SAGUI (HIJO) Titular Director TRIVENTO BODEGAS Y VIÑEDOS VICTORIA ACOSTA Titular Director EST. HUMBERTO CANALE GUILLERMO BARZI Titular Director GRUPO AVINEA SA (Bodega Argento) PABLO ARANDA HYNES Titular Director LA RURAL S.A. GUSTAVO ARROYAT Titular Director UVAS DEL VALLE S.A. (El Porvenir de Cafayate) LUCIA ROMERO Titular Director LEONCIO ARIZU S.A. (Luigi Bosca) ALBERTO ARIZU Titular Director BODEGAS BUDEGUER S.A. LEANDRO BASTIAS Titular Director TITTARELLI VIT. Y OLIV. S.A. DANIEL GOMEZ Alternate Director PUERTO ANCONA ALEJANDRO VIGIL Alternate Director PACHA CO (Durigutti Family Winemakers) CARINA VALICATI Alternate Director GRUPO PEÑAFLOR SAU GASPAR TRAVAGLINI Alternate Director BDFM (Fin del Mundo) JULIANA DEL AGUILA Titular Auditor BEAU LIEU S.A. (Mendel Wines) TATIANA SIELECKI Titular Auditor GRUPO COLOME S.A. MANUEL LANÚS Titular Auditor S.A. EST. VIT. ESCORIHUELA RENZO MONGE Alternate Auditor ANDELUNA MARCELO BURGOS





Alternate Auditor SPN WINES S.A. (Raquis) ARIEL NUÑEZ POROLLI Alternate Auditor LA AGRÍCOLA S.A. (Familia Zuccardi) LEANDRO LOWI

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About Wines of Argentina

Since 1993, Wines of Argentina has been dedicated to promoting the brand and country image of "Vino Argentino" worldwide. The organization plays a key role in positioning Argentina among the leading wine-exporting countries by highlighting its exceptional regions, wineries, and people. In addition, it guides Argentina's export strategy through the study and analysis of key markets, including the United States and Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Wines of Argentina collaborates to strengthen the global presence of Argentine wine, building the "Vino Argentino" brand and enhancing its perception among trade professionals, opinion leaders, and consumers alike.

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For more information, please contact:

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SOURCE Wines of Argentina