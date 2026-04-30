Wines of Argentina Renews Board of Directors to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

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Wines of Argentina

Apr 30, 2026, 12:03 ET

Lucas Löwi of Bodega Terrazas de los Andes will serve as president alongside Sofía Pescarmona of Bodega Lagarde as vice-president, guiding a strategy focused on expanding Argentine wine's presence in key global markets

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wines of Argentina, (WofA), the organization responsible for promoting Argentine wine in global markets, held its Ordinary General Assembly during which the Board of Directors was renewed for the 2026–2028 period. Under the leadership of Lucas Löwi (Bodega Terrazas de los Andes) as president and Sofía Pescarmona (Bodega Lagarde) as vice-president, the organization is entering a new phase focused on strengthening Argentina's position as a leading premium wine-producing country in international markets.

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Alejandro Vigil, Former President of Wines of Argentina, alongside Lucas Löwi, newly appointed President of Wines of Argentina
Alejandro Vigil, Former President of Wines of Argentina, alongside Lucas Löwi, newly appointed President of Wines of Argentina

Building on the strategic roadmap established in 2024, the new board will continue strengthening Argentine wine's presence in strategic markets, including the United States, Brazil, Canada, Europe, and Asia, through programs that combine commercial opportunities, trade engagement, educational initiatives, and consumer-facing efforts. These initiatives are designed to elevate awareness of Argentina's wine regions, styles, sustainability efforts, and premium positioning, with the long-term goal of tripling market share by 2030.

This direction aligns with "The Wine for Now," WofA's evolving communication platform created to reinforce Argentina's relevance among modern wine drinkers and connect with new global audiences. Introduced in 2025, the campaign reflects a more contemporary and personal approach to Argentine wine, emphasizing identity, closeness, and personalization as key pillars for engaging today's consumers. Designed to position Argentine wine as approachable, versatile, and authentic, the platform supports WofA's long-term vision of strengthening emotional connection and reinforcing premium positioning across international markets

In addition, Red Sustenta Vitis, WofA's sustainability initiative funded by the European Union, will remain a key platform supporting innovation, responsible viticulture, and international competitiveness.

"We take on this challenge alongside Sofía, the Committee, and this new Board, with a vision to strengthen the synergy among our member wineries. Backed by the technical capacity of the WofA team, we are committed to deepening professional management, where market intelligence serves as a direct bridge to profitability and long-term competitiveness for Argentine wine. We aim to consolidate an agile institution that not only responds to global trends but anticipates them to secure the long-term prestige of our industry," said the president, Lucas Löwi.

Vice-president Sofía Pescarmona added: "It is an honor for me to take on this new role at Wines of Argentina. I deeply believe in the value of collective work to continue strengthening Argentina's presence in the world through our identity, our landscapes, and the quality of the people who make our wines possible."

Reflecting the continued evolution of Argentina's wine industry, the new Board of Directors brings together leaders representing wineries of varying scales, regions, and business models. The renewed board includes winery owners, CEOs, and next-generation industry voices from across Argentina's key wine-producing areas, reinforcing WofA's commitment to broad representation and a forward-looking vision for the category.

Wines of Argentina Board of Directors (2026–2028):

POSITION

COMPANY NAME

REPRESENTATIVE



President

BODEGAS CHANDON S.A. (Terrazas

de los Andes)

LUCAS LÖWI

Vice-president

LAGARDE S.A.

SOFÍA PESCARMONA

Secretary

CLOS DE LOS SIETE S.A.

RAMIRO BARRIOS

Assistant Secretary

FINCAS PATAGÓNICAS S.A. (Tapiz)

PATRICIA FREULER DE ORTIZ

Treasurer

BARBARIANS S.A.

MAURICIO BOULLAUDE

Assistant Treasurer

KAIKEN S.A.

ANA MARIA CORREAS

Titular Director

BENEGAS S.A.

TIBURCIO BENEGAS

Titular Director

BYV HUGO Y EDUARDO PULENTA S.A.

EDUARDO QUINTO PULENTA SAGUI (HIJO)

Titular Director

TRIVENTO BODEGAS Y VIÑEDOS

VICTORIA ACOSTA

Titular Director

EST. HUMBERTO CANALE

GUILLERMO BARZI

Titular Director

GRUPO AVINEA SA (Bodega Argento)

PABLO ARANDA HYNES

Titular Director

LA RURAL S.A.

GUSTAVO ARROYAT

Titular Director

UVAS DEL VALLE S.A. (El Porvenir de Cafayate)

LUCIA ROMERO

Titular Director

LEONCIO ARIZU S.A. (Luigi Bosca)

ALBERTO ARIZU

Titular Director

BODEGAS BUDEGUER S.A.

LEANDRO BASTIAS

Titular Director

TITTARELLI VIT. Y OLIV. S.A.

DANIEL GOMEZ

Alternate Director

PUERTO ANCONA

ALEJANDRO VIGIL

Alternate Director

PACHA CO (Durigutti Family Winemakers)

CARINA VALICATI

Alternate Director

GRUPO PEÑAFLOR SAU

GASPAR TRAVAGLINI

Alternate Director

BDFM (Fin del Mundo)

JULIANA DEL AGUILA

Titular Auditor

BEAU LIEU S.A. (Mendel Wines)

TATIANA SIELECKI

Titular Auditor

GRUPO COLOME S.A.

MANUEL LANÚS

Titular Auditor

S.A. EST. VIT. ESCORIHUELA

RENZO MONGE

Alternate Auditor

ANDELUNA

MARCELO BURGOS



Alternate Auditor

SPN WINES S.A. (Raquis)

ARIEL NUÑEZ POROLLI

Alternate Auditor

LA AGRÍCOLA S.A. (Familia Zuccardi)

LEANDRO LOWI

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About Wines of Argentina

Since 1993, Wines of Argentina has been dedicated to promoting the brand and country image of "Vino Argentino" worldwide. The organization plays a key role in positioning Argentina among the leading wine-exporting countries by highlighting its exceptional regions, wineries, and people. In addition, it guides Argentina's export strategy through the study and analysis of key markets, including the United States and Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Wines of Argentina collaborates to strengthen the global presence of Argentine wine, building the "Vino Argentino" brand and enhancing its perception among trade professionals, opinion leaders, and consumers alike.

Connect with Wines of Argentina
Instagram: @winesofargentina
Facebook: Wines of Argentina
LinkedIn: Wines of Argentina
X: @WinesofArg

For more information, please contact:
Carla Castorina - Account Executive
[email protected]
Colangelo & Partners
www.colangelopr.com

SOURCE Wines of Argentina

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