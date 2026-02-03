Malco Tools Introduces New MalcoEdge™ Line of HVACR Refrigeration Tools

Purpose-built to support every phase of refrigeration service

ANNANDALE, Minn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malco Tools, one of the nation's leading solution developers and manufacturers of high-quality tools for the HVACR and building construction trades, is proud to announce the launch of MalcoEdge™, a new line of tools and equipment engineered specifically for refrigeration and air conditioning professionals.

MalcoEdge is a comprehensive, HVACR-focused solution set that gives technicians the accuracy, consistency and confidence needed to deliver high-quality system performance every time.

MalcoEdge? brings together a new lineup of purpose-built refrigeration tools designed for real jobsite demands. From installation to diagnostics and service, every tool is engineered for accuracy, durability, and efficiency?so you can work faster, safer, and with total confidence.

Built to serve the realities of refrigeration fieldwork, the MalcoEdge lineup delivers performance-driven solutions that support critical phases of the job from start to finish — installation, service, maintenance, repair and retrofit — with tools and accessories for system evacuation, copper preparation, tubing manipulation, system measurement and more.

The full MalcoEdge™ lineup includes:

MalcoEdge tube cutters and preparation tools , including patented spring-loaded cutters, deburring tools and reaming equipment, are designed for accurate, repeatable copper preparation. Whether removing imperfections from cut ends or creating smooth, uniform edges for flaring and swaging, these tools help technicians maintain proper refrigerant flow and joint integrity.

, including patented spring-loaded cutters, deburring tools and reaming equipment, are designed for accurate, repeatable copper preparation. Whether removing imperfections from cut ends or creating smooth, uniform edges for flaring and swaging, these tools help technicians maintain proper refrigerant flow and joint integrity. MalcoEdge flaring and swaging tools are engineered for airtight, leak-resistant copper connections. Built for precision and repeatability, these tools support the growing industry shift toward flared and swaged joints in inverter technology, mini-splits, heat pumps and high-efficiency systems. Their dependable performance helps reduce callbacks and ensure long-term system stability.

are engineered for airtight, leak-resistant copper connections. Built for precision and repeatability, these tools support the growing industry shift toward flared and swaged joints in inverter technology, mini-splits, heat pumps and high-efficiency systems. Their dependable performance helps reduce callbacks and ensure long-term system stability. MalcoEdge Safe Seal and Easy Seal hoses are critical components of the MalcoEdge platform, delivering secure, leak-resistant connections that protect the integrity of every HVACR evacuation and charging process. Developed for dependable sealing performance, these hoses minimize system losses and help technicians maintain vacuum stability and refrigerant control—supporting long-term system health and efficiency. Together, they provide technicians a reliable, worry-free path to cleaner, more consistent system performance.

are critical components of the MalcoEdge platform, delivering secure, leak-resistant connections that protect the integrity of every HVACR evacuation and charging process. Developed for dependable sealing performance, these hoses minimize system losses and help technicians maintain vacuum stability and refrigerant control—supporting long-term system health and efficiency. Together, they provide technicians a reliable, worry-free path to cleaner, more consistent system performance. MalcoEdge vacuum pumps offer reliable evacuation performance that meets the demands of modern HVACR systems. Engineered for consistent precision, these pumps help technicians achieve deep, stable vacuums essential for moisture removal and long-term system reliability. Durable construction and field-ready portability ensure dependable operation across residential, commercial and light industrial environments.

offer reliable evacuation performance that meets the demands of modern HVACR systems. Engineered for consistent precision, these pumps help technicians achieve deep, stable vacuums essential for moisture removal and long-term system reliability. Durable construction and field-ready portability ensure dependable operation across residential, commercial and light industrial environments. MalcoEdge recovery units built for speed, safety and field reliability to help technicians stay compliant without sacrificing performance. Whether handling traditional refrigerants or newer low-GWP options, these units deliver dependable recovery under demanding conditions.

built for speed, safety and field reliability to help technicians stay compliant without sacrificing performance. Whether handling traditional refrigerants or newer low-GWP options, these units deliver dependable recovery under demanding conditions. MalcoEdge manifolds that provide dependable performance for everything from quick service calls to complex system work. Professional-grade construction is designed for daily field abuse: quick quarter turn valves for smooth operation and long service life, large gauges offering increased viewing clarity and magnetic hanging straps and hooks for hands-free use.

that provide dependable performance for everything from quick service calls to complex system work. Professional-grade construction is designed for daily field abuse: quick quarter turn valves for smooth operation and long service life, large gauges offering increased viewing clarity and magnetic hanging straps and hooks for hands-free use. MalcoEdge measuring equipment with digital displays, responsive measurement and technician-focused features that ensure reliable results during installation, commissioning, maintenance and troubleshooting, including a gas leak detector, digital alarm thermometer and digital vacuum gauge.

How MalcoEdge delivers the tools you can trust and the edge you deserve:

Every MalcoEdge product is backed by Malco's engineering expertise and commitment to supporting HVACR professionals with reliable, purpose-built solutions. Rather than offering general-purpose tools, MalcoEdge delivers a cohesive ecosystem tailored to the technical demands of HVACR installation, commissioning and service work.

"We are excited to introduce our new MalcoEdge refrigeration tools, expanding Malco's growing portfolio of solutions built to support the full scope of what trade pros face in the field," said Rebecca Talbot, vice president of marketing at The Malco Group. "By delivering an innovative new lineup of refrigeration tools, we're making it easier for trade pros to work smarter and solve problems faster—all from a brand that they know and trust."

One Partner. Countless Solutions. Built for the Trades.

Through The Malco Group, Malco Tools is part of a broader jobsite solutions portfolio that includes tools, chemicals, condensate management and worksite solutions—all designed to simplify purchasing, standardize installs and help trade pros work more efficiently on every call.

These new products and additional bundled HVACR and building construction solutions will be featured at The Malco Group's booth at the 2026 AHR Expo (Feb. 2-4, 2026, Booth SU214).

About Malco Tools, Inc.

Malco Tools, Inc., based in Annandale, Minnesota, is one of the nation's leading solution developers and manufacturers of a variety of high-quality specialty hand tools for the HVAC and building construction trades. Backed by 75 years of history, these specialized tools are built to last, rigorously tested and backed by a limited lifetime warranty. Malco earned a Manufacturing Excellence Award from Twin Cities Business Magazine in 2022 and was named the Medium Manufacturer of the Year in 2018 and 2024 by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Malco has also been the recipient of several Top Workplace recognitions by the Star Tribune, most recently in 2024 and 2025.

About The Malco Group

The Malco Group is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality HVACR and building construction products based in the Americas. With a focus on innovation, precision engineering and field-tested performance, The Malco Group powers the success of trade pros and businesses across the continent. Its portfolio includes ACE Chemical, Aspen Pumps, Beckett, Big Foot Systems, C&D Valve, HydroBalance, Malco Tools, Unilite and Veto Pro Pac. Follow The Malco Group on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn to stay updated on the latest innovations and product launches.

