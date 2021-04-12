Malcolm Gladwell, Ijeoma Oluo, Thomas Friedman, and Rana Foroohar to Headline National Workplace Summit, Presented by the Conferences for Women

BOSTON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conferences for Women, the nation's largest network of women's conferences, has announced a distinguished lineup of thought leaders for its National Workplace Summit, an interactive leadership event for managers on May 6th.

The virtual event, themed How to Thrive in the New World of Work, is designed for professionals leading teams to explore how they and their teams can succeed in today's rapidly changing world of work.

Speakers include Malcolm Gladwell, five-time New York Times bestselling author; Ijeoma Oluo, author, So You Want to Talk About Race; Thomas Friedman, three-time Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times columnist; and Rana Foroohar, CNN Analyst, Financial Times columnist and author.

The twin crises of the pandemic and its economic fallout, along with a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice, reshaped the world of work in 2020. Workplace leaders spent much of the year responding to a crescendo of changes and are now seeking ways to recover and reset to what has been called "the next normal." The National Workplace Summit is designed to help managers gain practical, actionable tools and inspiration to meet these challenges.

Topics to be covered include:

Managing in a post-pandemic world

Advancing justice, equity and inclusion as a virtual manager

Keeping teams engaged, productive and growing

Adapting leadership styles to meet diverse and changing demands

The event, which will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. PT), will include a pre-summit networking event that will begin at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).

Learn more and buy tickets here . Media interested in covering the event can request press credentials here.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Conferences for Women hosts yearly events in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Texas that attract more than 50,000 attendees annually. The mission of the Conferences for Women is to promote, communicate and amplify the influence of women in the workplace and beyond.

The National Workplace Summit is the first national event hosted by the Conferences.

The Massachusetts Conference for Women held its first Workplace Summit in 2015. The inaugural event hosted 1,000 mid-level leaders from across all functions and industries. With a focus specifically around gender partnership, the Summit equipped managers with tools to help them advance gender equity and create workplaces that work for everyone.

Workplace Summits have since been offered in Pennsylvania and California. Over the last seven years, the agenda has expanded beyond gender partnerships to address equity, intersectionality, DEI, communication, innovation and many other topics.

The National Workplace Summit is presented by Cisco and sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb; Fidelity Investments; Gilead Sciences; Google; State Street Corporation; and Workhuman.

"Cisco is proud to partner with the Conferences for Women to present the first-ever National Workplace Summit. It's an extraordinary opportunity for leaders at every level to interact with some of the world's top thought leaders and begin to reshape the world of work for a bright new future," said Shari Slate, Chief Inclusion and Collaboration Officer. "At Cisco, we're committed to creating an inclusive future for all. The Summit's focus on advancing justice, equity, and inclusion and accelerating virtual skill sets is what all leaders need to succeed – right now."

SOURCE The Conferences for Women

