Malema Wins 2025 Best of West Award for Ultrasonic Flow Controller, Advancing Innovation in Semiconductor Manufacturing

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malema™, part of PSG and Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading provider of flow meter technologies for use in industrial and semiconductor applications, today announced that its LFC-7650 Series Ultrasonic Flow Controller has been named the winner of the 2025 Best of West Award presented by SEMI Americas and Semiconductor Digest at SEMICON® West.

"The LFC-7650 Series represents years of engineering focus on improving process stability and efficiency," said Bob Lauson, General Manager for Malema. "This recognition from SEMI Americas and Semiconductor Digest reflects our commitment to developing reliable and precise flow control solutions that help our customers achieve better results in every step of their process."

Ideal for wet clean tool and post-CMP cleaning applications in semiconductor manufacturing, the LFC-7650 Series features an integrated pressure transducer and state-of-the-art control algorithm that helps minimize measurement drifts caused by process condition changes and provides ±1% control accuracy. With Digital Signal Processing (DSP), the LFC-7650 Series ensures reliability even with a certain amount of bubbles present in process fluids.

"Malema's LFC-7650 Flow Controller is a game-changer for precision chemical delivery in semiconductor manufacturing, setting new benchmarks for accuracy, reliability and smart process control," said Pete Singer, Editor-in-Chief of Semiconductor Digest.

The 2025 Best of West Award was recently presented to Malema during SEMICON West in Phoenix, Arizona. The award recognizes innovative products that are significantly advancing the electronics manufacturing supply chain.

For complete details about the LFC-7650 Series and to learn more about Malema, please visit psgdover.com/malema. Malema is a brand of PSG, a Dover company. For more information on PSG, visit https://www.psgdover.com/.

About Malema:

Malema is a leading global brand of high-precision, mission-critical flow measurement and control instruments serving customers in the semiconductor and industrial sectors. Malema branded products provide improved process control with new leading-edge technologies for measurement and control. These include Coriolis, Ultrasonic, Vortex, Paddlewheel, and other flow measurement technologies, as well as pressure sensors and relief valves. Malema is a brand of PSG, a Dover company. For additional information on Malema, please visit psgdover.com/malema/.

About PSG:

PSG is the global pump, metering and dispensing-solution expert, enabling the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids that require optimal performance and reliability in applications where it matters most. Additionally, PSG is a leading provider of flow meters designed to reduce waste and downtime while accurately measuring, monitoring and controlling the distribution of fluids. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque, All-Flo, Almatec, Blackmer, Cryo-Mach, Ebsray, em-tec, Griswold, Hydro, ipp, Malema, Mouvex, Neptune, PSG Biotech, Quantex, Quattroflow, and Wilden. PSG products are manufactured on three continents – North America, Europe and Asia – in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps & Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Christopher Walsh

(331) 277-8137

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover