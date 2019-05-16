Malibu Announces the Return of The Malibu Games for Summer 2019, Continuing Its Digital-first Influencer Approach

Starting in 2018, the content from the inaugural games kick-off event generated 5.4M engagements, 155M video views and 2.1M website visits. Malibu's continued digital-first approach is an investment that works; It keeps them front of mind with young adults and ensures they can connect to their audience in seamless and relevant ways. Through a strategic influencer platform employed through The Malibu Games, Malibu aims to drive fame and reach, ultimately becoming one of the most talked about spirits brands during summer.

Monica Höhle, Malibu Global Marketing Manager explains: "Our digital-first approach combined with influencer collaborations is what keeps Malibu front of mind with young adults. Instead of leading with our liquid's credentials, we target our audience by taking them on a journey, looking for ways to insert Malibu into the experiences they crave and collect. The Malibu Games gives us a way to own a drinking occasion that is both locally and globally relevant."

Consumers are given access to The Malibu Games kick-off event via their favorite influencers posting on social media and by following the hashtags #MalibuGames and #BecauseSummer. With content drops throughout the entire summer period, audiences can keep up with the fun by following these episodes on www.maliburumdrinks.com and watching outtakes on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. By ensuring a more integrated approach, Malibu can deliver content fast and with agility, ensuring it is fresh and relevant.

Kicking off in May over a 3-day period in the Dominican Republic, The 2019 Malibu Games season-long campaign is set to shift brand perception further, focusing on the daytime drinking occasion and the change in consumer behavior towards richer experiences and a more moderate alcohol consumption. Speaking on its aim, the brands Global Marketing Manager Monica Höhle, says: "We're on a mission to become a global icon of summer by creating experiences relevant to our consumers, we're excited to launch The 2019 Malibu Games which is set to inspire our fans and recruit new consumers."

Teaser content for The Malibu Games will be released from April 2019 on @maliburum, and consumers can also follow all of the activity from The 2019 Malibu Games event through attendee social channels via 32 individuals from 9 countries, including internet personalities like comedian and model Hannah Stocking, and Latin music sensation Natti Natasha, who between them have a combined Instagram and YouTube following of almost 40 million.

