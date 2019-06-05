Malibu Integrates Near Field Technology Into Bottle Caps To Deliver An Exclusive Online Experience To Consumers

"It is an exciting time for Malibu as we continue to find new ways to deepen our relationship with our consumers." said Troy Gorczyca, Brand Director, Malibu. "What's exciting about this launch is how we're leveraging our iconic bottle, something consumers are familiar with, and developing a more meaningful, digital conversation with our customer at the point of sale."

NFC technology is one of Malibu's exploration initiatives in the area of 'Internet of Things' – transforming everyday objects into digital touchpoints. The technology allows two devices to quickly and securely exchange information when they are within close proximity to one another. With almost 2 billion mobile devices now NFC enabled, the technology is driving forward the IoT industry in 2019, facilitating seamless added value consumer experiences with physical objects.

Following the successful tests in the United Kingdom and Germany, the Connected Bottle will make its debut in the United States in select markets and stores beginning June 2019, while supplies last. For more information on Malibu and cocktail recipes, visit MalibuRumDrinks.com.

