Malibu Makes A Splash Of Fun With New Sparkling Malt Beverage

Whether it be a backyard BBQ, beach day, or rooftop hangout with friends, Malibu Splash is the perfect way to unleash summer at any occasion. Nowadays, everyone is looking for an effortless yet delicious beverage to pair with their favorite people and fun experiences — and Malibu Splash is making it easier than ever!

"We know consumers want simple and refreshing tasting drinks for casual occasions with friends," said Troy Gorczyca, Brand Director, Malibu. "And with Malibu being the #1 most talked about rum brand in summer 2019 and seeing the healthy growth over the last few years, Malibu Splash is a great opportunity for us to bring the refreshing taste of summer that consumers love to a new, innovative product that is easy to enjoy!"

Consumers can unleash their sunny spirit with Malibu's newest sparkling malt beverage that packs great taste in a portable package. Crafted to be sipped straight from the can, Malibu Splash is made-to-chill and ready-to-drink for an instant summer thrill.

Conveniently packaged in 12-ounce slim cans, Malibu Splash comes in four exciting flavors including Strawberry, Lime, Passion Fruit, and Pineapple. The latest innovation will be sold in 4-packs for an MSRP of $8.99 and in flavor-variety 8-packs for an MSRP of $16.99 with 5% ABV.

"We're excited to grow our fan base with this ready-to-drink product and bring consumers everywhere a taste of summer, and, a Splash of fun!" said Troy Gorczyca, Brand Director, Malibu.

This convenient ready-to-drink sparkling malt beverage can be found in beer aisles at national, regional and local grocery stores and package stores thanks to our partner, U.S. Beverage. For more information on U.S. Beverage, please visit unitedstatesbeverage.com.

SIP EASY. ENJOY MALIBU RESPONSIBLY.

Malibu Splash. 5% alcohol/volume Malt Based Beverage. ©2020 Pernod Ricard USA, New York, NY

About Pernod Ricard USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila, Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Pernod®, and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About United States Beverage

United States Beverage (USB) is a leading independent sales and marketing company representing premium import, craft, and specialty malt beverages. USB provides a national distribution network for a global portfolio of premium brands including: Moosehead Lager and Radler, Malibu® Splash sparkling malt beverages, Innis and Gunn, 1911 Cider, Super Bock, the Damm portfolio of brands: Estrella Damm Lager, INEDIT, and DAURA, Czechvar, Tona Cerveza, Superior Cerveza, Dragon Stout, Alfa Beer, Krusovice, Kalik, Zagorka, and Zajecarsko. USB is located in Stamford, Connecticut. www.unitedstatesbeverage.com

SOURCE Malibu