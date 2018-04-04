Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to its Board of Directors

For more than 25 years, Mr. Carter, age 57, has held a variety of leadership roles in the biopharmaceutical industry, serving as executive vice president, commercial operations of Gilead Sciences, Inc. from 2014 to 2016, and senior vice president and head, international commercial operations from 2006 to 2014. Prior to joining Gilead, he served as regional vice president, China and Hong Kong at GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), and also held roles at Sterling Health Ltd. which was acquired by GSK in 1995, Bovis International and Arthur Andersen and Company. Mr. Carter also serves as a healthcare advisor to a number of biotechnology companies and is on the Boards of Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., and Hutchison China MediTech Ltd. Mr. Carter is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (FCMA), and holds a BA Honours degree in Business Studies from the University of West London in the U.K. He is expected to serve as an independent director on the Mallinckrodt Audit Committee.

With more than 25 years of pharmaceutical experience, Ms. Whitaker, age 50, has since 2017 served as chief executive officer and a member of the Board of Directors of KNOW Bio, LLC and Novoclem Therapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of KNOW Bio. Previously with Valeant Pharmaceuticals from 2015 to 2017, Ms. Whitaker served as executive vice president and company group chairman with responsibility for the company's branded pharmaceutical segment including key businesses like Salix, Dendreon, and Orapharma as well as the Canadian and Western Europe regions. Prior to that she served as president, chief executive officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp. from 2014 to 2015; as president of North America pharmaceuticals and consumer health at Sanofi S.A. from 2011-2014; and in various roles at GSK, most recently as senior vice president and business unit head of the Cardiovascular, Metabolic and Urology Division. Ms. Whitaker is currently on the Board of Cree, Inc. and holds a bachelor of science in chemistry from the University of North Alabama. Ms. Whitaker is expected to serve as an independent director on the Mallinckrodt Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

"Paul and Anne bring extensive commercial experience, and have worked with branded pharmaceutical products at all stages of the product life cycle and across a very diverse range of therapeutic areas, including direct involvement in drug development, innovation and international markets," said Melvin Booth, Chairman of the Board of Mallinckrodt. "Both have proven themselves to be strong strategic and operational leaders with solid records of delivering results in challenging and competitive markets. I am confident that our Board and Mallinckrodt will benefit from their unique experiences, diverse insights and strategic counsel."

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics and gastrointestinal products. The company's Specialty Brands segment includes branded medicines and its Specialty Generics segment includes specialty generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients and external manufacturing. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com .

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Daniel J. Speciale, CPA

Investor Relations and Strategy Officer

314-654-3638

daniel.speciale@mnk.com

Media

Rhonda Sciarra

Senior Communications Manager

908-238-6765

rhonda.sciarra@mnk.com

Meredith Fischer

Chief Public Affairs Officer

314-654-3318

meredith.fischer@mnk.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mallinckrodt-names-paul-r-carter-anne-c-whitaker-to-its-board-of-directors-300624193.html

SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc

Related Links

http://www.mallinckrodt.com

