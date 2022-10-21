Malted Barley Market to record USD 456.02 Mn incremental growth; Evolving Opportunities with Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Avangard Agro -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Malted Barley Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 456.02 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 0.89% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape, product launches, and key strategies adopted by several vendors including Daniels Midland Co., Avangard Agro, and Axereal Croatia among others. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Gain confidence by Downloading Free PDF Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Malted Barley Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increasing use of malted barley in end-user industries. The demand for malted barley is increasing significantly in end-user industries such as food processing and beverage industries. The high protein and phytochemical content of malt barley are increasing its use in the food processing industry. It is used form of extracts and syrups. In the beverage industry, malted barley is used in the production of alcoholic beverages. With the increasing consumption rate of whiskey and beer, the demand for malted barley is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape:

The global malted barley market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. The vendors are competing in terms of price and quality. The intense competition between vendors, the declining profit margins, and rapid technological changes, particularly in packaging and transportation, are also significant risk factors. Therefore, to survive and succeed in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Avangard Agro: The company offers malted barley such as corn, buckwheat, and oil flax.

Axereal Croatia: The company offers malted barley such as wheat, malting barley, feed barley, soybean, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower.

COFCO International: The company offers malted barley such as oats, pulses, and milling wheat.

Malting Company of Ireland Ltd: The company offers malted barley such as stout malt, distilling malt, and lager malt.

Muntons plc: The company offers malted barley such as malt extracts, flours, and flakes which is used extensively in the food and drinks industry.

The company offers malted barley such as malt extracts, flours, and flakes which is used extensively in the food and drinks industry. Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Cargill Inc.

GrainCorp Ltd.

J. Ruckdeschel and Sohne GmbH and Co. KG

Rahr Corp

The Soufflet Group

Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd.

United Canadian Malt Ltd.

United Malt Group Ltd.

Viking Malt

VIVESCIA

Malted Barley Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Beer - size and forecast 2021-2026

Whiskey - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

By application, beer is the highest revenue-generating segment of the global malted barley market. Malted barley is the main raw material used for the manufacturing of beer. The increasing consumption of beer in Europe and Asia will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Malted Barley Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe held the dominant position in the global malted barley market in 2021. Barley is considered to be one of the most important crops by the farmers in these regions. Barley is majorly used for feed purposes. The increasing adoption of barley-based food products will fuel the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period.

Malted Barley Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 0.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 456.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.82 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 45% Key consumer countries Canada, Australia, Russia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Avangard Agro, Axereal Croatia, Cargill Inc., COFCO International, GrainCorp Ltd., J. Ruckdeschel and Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Malting Company of Ireland Ltd, Muntons plc, Rahr Corp, The Soufflet Group, Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd., United Canadian Malt Ltd., United Malt Group Ltd., Viking Malt, and VIVESCIA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

