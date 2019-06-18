Malware Expert Jake Williams to Detail How Incident Responders and Threat Hunters Can Take the Advantage Back from Attackers at SANS New York Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS New York City 2019 (#SANSNYC) taking place August 25-30. The event features immersion training and bonus evening talks designed to set InfoSec professionals up for success. Included among the course line-up is the newly updated FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics taught by SANS Senior Instructor and malware expert Jake Williams (@MalwareJake).

According to Williams, "Attackers are compromising networks using increasingly advanced tactics, bypassing controls with ease, and even using anti-forensics methods more and more often. The job of the incident responder therefore is more challenging than ever before. Even those who have been doing incident response for years find themselves needing to research the new techniques being used by attackers. We're in an arms race, and at least for the moment, it seems the attackers are winning the race. Join me in New York to learn how to take the advantage back from attackers."

SANS New York City 2019 features courses covering a variety of topics including cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, cloud security, digital forensics, security management, and ICS security. Courses are available for cyber security professionals at every level. Bonus talks covering some of the most complex cyber security issues will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS New York City 2019, visit:

https://www.sans.org/new-york-city-summer-2019

