Malware Expert Jake Williams to Present the InfoSec State of the Union at SANS Virginia Beach Cyber Security Training Event

According to Williams, "The InfoSec State of the Union concept was developed in response to the rapidly changing security landscape. This talk is updated in near real-time to ensure the latest developments in information security are covered. VPNFail compromises, the future of CPU hardware vulnerabilities, and CYBERCOM's increasing role in the defense of commercial cyberspace are just some of the topics to be discussed at SANS Virginia Beach. And, of course, there is a place holder for things that haven't happened yet. It is this flexibility that makes the InfoSec State of the Union unlike any other talk."

In addition to his keynote address, Williams will teach the SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling course. This course provides detailed insight into attackers' tactics and strategies and offers a hands-on experience in finding vulnerabilities and discovering intrusions. Students will leave this course with the knowledge needed to turn the tables on attackers.

For additional information the SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/EIh

SANS Virginia Beach 2018 features 16 cyber security course offered over two weeks. Included among the course line-up are two new courses, SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics and DEV540: Secure DevOps and Cloud Application Security. Attendees will also have the opportunity to test their skills at the Core NetWars Experience and attend a variety of bonus evening talks.

For a complete list of courses and information on evening talks, or to register for SANS Virginia Beach 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/EIm

