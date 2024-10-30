Malwarebytes Accelerates MDR Momentum with Enhanced Case Management and Reporting Innovations

New capabilities will enhance ease of use and strengthen ROI for Managed Detection & Response (MDR) customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes , a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced case management and reporting enhancements within its ThreatDown Nebula and OneView platforms. The enhancements streamline the case management experience saving valuable time and provide increased visibility and reporting. Case management and visibility enhancements are generally available. Reporting enhancements will be available on November 1.

"As cyber threats grow in complexity, our job is to make our partners' and customers' lives as easy as possible—and our latest case management and reporting automation enhancements are designed to achieve just that," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. "Streamlined workflows and improved visibility into security incidents enable faster decision-making while keeping organizations one step ahead of emerging threats."

New Case Management Features Streamline Ease of Use

Customers are now able to access MDR and Managed Threat Hunting (MTH) cases directly within the Nebula and OneView platforms, eliminating the need to switch between consoles. This enhancement provides a more streamlined user experience, reducing the number of steps required to manage cases and improving case resolution times. As a result, customers reported a 50% reduction in steps needed to receive and act on cases.

Enhanced Monthly Report Delivery Reduces Alert Fatigue

Monthly reports will now be delivered directly to customers' inboxes, simplifying the process of receiving and reviewing critical service information. By removing the need to navigate through the console for reports, customers can respond to threats more quickly, to reduce dwell times and optimize security.

For more information on how these enhancements optimize security operations or on ThreatDown solutions, visit the ThreatDown Intelligence blog or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and X .

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

Malwarebytes Media Contact:

Julianne Cavanaugh, Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Malwarebytes