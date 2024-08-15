Malwarebytes Announces Support for ARM-Based Chips to Enhance Security, Performance, and Efficiency

ThreatDown endpoint security solutions secure Microsoft Surface Pro, Lenovo Yoga Slim and Dell Inspiron to stay ahead of threats

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, announced full support for ARM-based architecture across its ThreatDown suite of endpoint security solutions. As the corporate product portfolio of Malwarebytes, ThreatDown solutions are purpose-built to overpower threats, while empowering IT, through easy-to-use, effective technologies. This milestone provides enhanced security performance and efficiency for users on Windows ARM devices, such as Copilot+ PCs, including Microsoft Surface Pro, Lenovo Yoga Slim and ThinkPad, and Dell Inspiron, among others.

ARM-based PC shipments are forecasted to have 25% market share by 2027, yet not all software supports these cutting-edge devices. ThreatDown solutions will help organizations stay ahead of the threat landscape and offer protection for all ARM-powered devices.

"As ARM architecture continues to gain traction across a broad range of devices—from personal computers to cloud servers—ensuring robust security measures for these systems is crucial," said Bob Shaker, VP Cybersecurity Product and Services, Malwarebytes. "While there may be no known exploits or zero-days against ARM architecture today, we're ready for the threats that will come tomorrow. Our customers will have the peace of mind to secure their next generation of hardware from the ever-evolving threat landscape."

"Artificial intelligence is the future, and that AI future will soon run not only in the cloud but also on endpoint devices," said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC. "AI processors will leverage both ARM and x86 instruction sets, and the resulting AI devices will require sophisticated protection regardless of the architecture."

Growth Opportunity for the Channel

This support allows ThreatDown solution customers and partners to fully leverage the improved power and battery life of Windows ARM devices while maintaining robust cybersecurity defenses.

"As ARM-powered devices gain in popularity, the channel will be able to grow the account size of each of their customers to protect more devices with endpoint security meaning more revenue, more profits, and more options for security support," said Brian Thomas, SVP of Global Channels, Malwarebytes. "Support for ARM devices is a win for partners and a win for their customers."

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy, and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

