Malwarebytes Unveils People-First Digital Protection: New Plans Deliver Simpler, More Affordable Security for Individuals and Families

New packages streamline device count, offering lower prices and more holistic coverage no matter lifestyle, location or means

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, introduced new, simplified packages designed to meet the evolving needs of both individuals and families. Recognizing that modern households rely on multiple devices, Malwarebytes' new plans shift focus from device count to the number of people in a household, making comprehensive digital protection more affordable and accessible.

According to Malwarebytes research , most individuals now own two or more devices, including a mobile device, broadening the threat landscape for cybercriminals. In the US, 32% of people encounter a mobile scam every day with even higher rates among Gen Z (56%) and Millennials (51%). As digital threats become more pervasive, people need integrated security and privacy suites to safeguard their data and digital identities, regardless of how or where they connect, browse, or shop.

"As cyber threats increasingly target younger users and data breaches across every industry leave a wealth of personal information exposed, families today face unprecedented risks online," said Mark Beare, General Manager of Consumer, Malwarebytes. "We're committed to shielding every member of the household from scams, identity theft, and the latest digital threats, so families can live their connected lives with confidence."

Malwarebytes Plans

The updated packages combine advanced, AI-driven security—defending against viruses, ransomware, infostealers, spyware, and scams—with integrated privacy and identity protection, all managed through a single, user-friendly dashboard. Every plan comes with expert customer support.

People can now choose between comprehensive individual and family plans, all for a new, lower price.

Individual plans cover one person and provide a choice of protection for 1, 3, or 5 devices and options for identity and personal data protection, along with insurance.

cover one person and provide a choice of protection for 1, 3, or 5 devices and options for identity and personal data protection, along with insurance. Family plans protect up to two adults and ten children. These plans cover 10 or 20 devices with options to include identity and personal data protection for adults, with identity monitoring for children.

Existing customers may see added device coverage for no additional cost, a benefit of the new streamlined packages. Changes will be automatically applied to their account, no need for a new subscription. All impacted customers will receive proactive communication.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com .

