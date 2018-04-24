Malwarebytes Announces Thomas R. Fox as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Next Stage of Growth

Fox, the former CFO of Angie's List, brings an extensive portfolio of skills and experience to Malwarebytes, having previously led finance, accounting, corporate strategy, investor relations, business development, and internal audit. Fox's expertise leading these functions for a publicly-traded company with millions of customers and more than $300 million in annual revenue will prove valuable for Malwarebytes' global growth.

"Malwarebytes is gaining significant traction in the enterprise security market while maintaining a growing, loyal customer base," said Marcin Kleczynski, Malwarebytes Chief Executive Officer. "As we enter the next phase of our growth, Tom's proven leadership will play an important role in our future expansion and success."

Fox has 20 years of experience managing the financial performance and capital structure of high-growth companies. Fox also has a history of business success, serving in leadership roles at both business-to-consumer and business-to-business technology companies with revenue ranging from $300 million to more than $1 billion. His areas of expertise include: strategic planning; financial planning and analysis; business development; investor relations; and enterprise risk management. He has helped bring companies to the public equity markets for the first time, both as an investment banking professional and as a corporate finance leader.

"I'm excited to join the top-notch management team at Malwarebytes as we build an even more successful company," said Fox. "I'm passionate about technology products that help consumers and businesses solve important problems. The Malwarebytes goal of providing a malware-free existence uniquely aligns with that passion. I look forward to helping propel the company's growth in the next phase of its journey."

Fox joins Malwarebytes after his successful tenure as CFO of publicly-traded Angie's List, Inc. Prior to that, he held leadership and financial analysis roles with: HERE (a Nokia company); NAVTEQ; Lincoln Capital Management; and Credit Suisse. Fox received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and his BBA from the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes proactively protects people and businesses against dangerous threats such as malware, ransomware and exploits that escape detection by traditional antivirus solutions. Malwarebytes completely replaces antivirus solutions to remove the personal obstacles and business interruptions caused by modern cybersecurity threats. More than 10,000 businesses and millions of people trust Malwarebytes innovative machine-learning solutions and global team of researchers to identify emerging threats and to prevent and eradicate malware that antiquated security solutions miss and leave behind. For more information, please visit us at http://www.malwarebytes.com/.

Malwarebytes founder and CEO Marcin Kleczynski started the company to create the best disinfection and protection solutions to combat the world's most harmful Internet threats. Marcin was recently named "CEO of the Year" in the Global Excellence awards and has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Rising Stars of Enterprise Technology list and the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 40 Under 40 award, adding those to an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Malwarebytes

Follow us on Twitter: @malwarebytes https://twitter.com/malwarebytes

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/malwarebytes

See us on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/malwarebytes

Read our latest Malwarebytes Labs blog: https://blog.malwarebytes.com/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/malwarebytes-announces-thomas-r-fox-as-chief-financial-officer-as-company-enters-next-stage-of-growth-300635057.html

SOURCE Malwarebytes

Related Links

https://www.malwarebytes.org

