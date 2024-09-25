Malwarebytes Research Reveals 10% of Romance Scam Victims Lose More Than $10,000

Victims also engage with scammers for an extended period with 12% communicating for several months and 5% entering relationships lasting a year or longer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, released new research revealing the alarming prevalence and financial impact of romance scams, also known as confidence fraud, dating or pig butchering scams. According to the survey, more than 66% of respondents have been targeted by romance scams with 10% of victims losing more than $10,000 and a shocking 3% parting with $100,000 or more. With 94% of those that lost money unable to recover it, the results highlight the urgent need for increased awareness and protective measures.

"Romance and dating scams are run by sophisticated cybercriminals who know what they're doing. They conduct research, follow a playbook, and last year alone, these scams raked in over $650 million," said David Ruiz, Senior Privacy Advocate, Malwarebytes. "Consumers need to be vigilant—stop and think before sending money, buying gift cards, or investing in cryptocurrency schemes from people they meet online. The more we can remove the stigma surrounding victims and provide education and resources, the faster we can minimize the devastating effects of these scams."

Key Findings

Romance scams commonly target individuals on social media and online dating platforms to build trust over weeks and months. Individuals believe they are in a relationship and are tricked into sending money, personal and financial information, or items of value to the perpetrator or to launder money or items to assist the perpetrator. These types of scams have risen in prevalence over the past few years, driven by the loneliness epidemic and proliferation of digital platforms.

Shifting targets: The demographics of romance scams remain largely the same, with the majority of targets over the age of 55 (74%) and male (56%). But younger demographics shouldn't be overlooked—11% of victims were between the ages of 18 and 44, and 40% of targets were female.

The demographics of romance scams remain largely the same, with the majority of targets over the age of 55 (74%) and male (56%). But younger demographics shouldn't be overlooked—11% of victims were between the ages of 18 and 44, and 40% of targets were female.

26% of victims were engaged with the scammer for an extended period, with 12% communicating for several months and 5% entering relationships lasting a year or longer. These findings underscore the ongoing need for user education and heightened awareness.

The survey revealed 40% of respondents never told anyone about their experience and only 11% took the step of reporting the scam to law enforcement or nonprofit organizations. Only 4% of victims sought help from a therapist or support group after their ordeal.

How to Avoid Falling Prey to Romance Scams

Keep personal information private: Limit the personal and financial information you share online, especially with new or unverified contacts. Use tools such as the Malwarebytes Personal Data Remover to minimize the amount of data accessible through search engine results, spam lists, and people search sites. This online personal data scanner will allow you to find out what sites are selling your information and get options on removing your details.

Limit the personal and financial information you share online, especially with new or unverified contacts. Use tools such as the Malwarebytes Personal Data Remover to minimize the amount of data accessible through search engine results, spam lists, and people search sites. This online personal data scanner will allow you to find out what sites are selling your information and get options on removing your details.

Exercise caution with unsolicited contacts, especially via social media, email or text message. Scammers often contact people "out of the blue."

If an investment opportunity seems promising, consult with a financial advisor or investment professional who can provide an objective opinion. Run any big financial requests from an online acquaintance by a trusted friend or family member for a gut check.

For full survey results, visit: www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2024/09/romance-scams-costlier-than-ever-10-percent-of-victims-lose-10000-or-more.

Research Methodology:

Malwarebytes conducted a pulse survey of its newsletter readers between August 5 and 15, 2024, via the Alchemer Survey platform. In total, 850 people across the globe responded.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

