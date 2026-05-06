Malwarebytes Appoints Chung Ip as Chief Financial Officer

Hire signals next phase of growth as company outpaces broader consumer security market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced the appointment of Chung Ip as Chief Financial Officer. Ip brings more than two decades of experience across the finance and technology sector to support the company's next phase of profitable growth.

Ip will lead finance for both Malwarebytes and ThreatDown, the former corporate business unit of Malwarebytes, overseeing accounting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, IT, legal and the people team. He will focus on building upon the strong growth of Malwarebytes with consumers, enabling the company to move faster in a threat landscape that is only getting more complex.

"Chung's appointment is a clear signal of where we're going. We're scaling the business with intent," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "Malwarebytes has increased its annual ARR growth rate by more than 3x in the last three years. Chung's experience will help us manage continued growth acceleration. He knows how to build financial discipline without slowing momentum, and that's exactly what this next phase demands."

Ip most recently served as CFO of Cleo, a category-creating fintech company that leverages its AI financial assistant to help users navigate their daily financial challenges. During his tenure, he helped scale the company from 90 to nearly 600 employees while driving exponential revenue growth and achieving profitability. Prior to Cleo, Ip spent 15 years as a private equity and special situations investor at Accel-KKR and Outrider Management, bringing deep experience in corporate strategy and long-term value creation.

Ip's appointment reflects a broader shift across the cybersecurity industry. As AI-driven threats accelerate and scams industrialize, a huge opportunity is being created for companies like Malwarebytes which focuses on helping consumers protect their digital lives with its award-winning antivirus, VPN, scam detection and identity protection solutions.

"What drew me here is the opportunity to build for the people and teams that need it most," Ip said. "Threats are getting more advanced, teams are getting stretched, and at the same time scams are scaling fast, hitting everyday people in more convincing ways. It's a real problem, but it's solvable with the right technology and focus."

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About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is reimagining security to safeguard devices, data and people, no matter their location, lifestyle or means. A global leader in online protection, its suite of award-winning cybersecurity, privacy and identity solutions empower millions of people worldwide to enjoy their digital lives, free from threats and scams. Built and beloved by experts, Malwarebytes pairs a world-class team of threat researchers with proprietary AI-powered processes to supercharge and refine detections, providing unmatched protection against both known and unknown threats. Living up to its legacy, Malwarebytes continues to offer free tools that have long served as a first line of defense against malware and scams with new options for identity protection and data removal.

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SOURCE Malwarebytes