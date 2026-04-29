Malwarebytes Brings Real-time Scam Detection and Threat Intelligence to AI Conversations with Claude Connector

Pioneering connector enables users to scam check links, phone numbers, emails and more, instantly within Claude

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in online protection, announced Malwarebytes in Claude, a new, free connector for Anthropic's AI assistant. The first-of-its-kind integration brings Malwarebytes' powerful scam detection capabilities and threat intelligence directly into Claude conversations, helping users quickly identify phishing attempts, scam calls, suspicious social media messages and malicious links without leaving their chat.

Many of today's most dangerous threats operate at a different level — manipulative language, deceptive intent, coordinated behavior patterns, and visual deception. AI, combined with deep threat intelligence expertise, gives Malwarebytes the ability to understand this manipulative language and context, opening up new scam protection and threat intel reasoning to spot hyper-realistic scams and threats. More than 19% of users of Malwarebytes Scam Guard avoided high risk scams, such as serious personal risk or losing $1,000 or more, proving tools and education can have an impact.

"The use of AI has opened up new areas for cybercriminals to target, and combined with manipulative language or images, no one is too smart to fall victim," said Marcin Kleczynski, Founder and CEO, Malwarebytes. "We are tackling scams from every angle, helping people answer the question, 'is this a scam' and providing clear, easy-to-understand support on what to do next. By integrating Malwarebytes with Claude, we're putting enterprise-grade threat and scam detection into the hands of anyone who needs it, right when — and where — they need it most, meeting people where they are to truly make an impact on scams."

As cybercriminals increasingly target individuals through text messages, emails, social media and phone calls, the Malwarebytes connector for Claude provides a free, accessible first line of defense.

Key Capabilities

The Malwarebytes connector enables Claude to:

Check suspicious links, domains and phone numbers: Check links for phishing and malware before users click. Verify phone numbers against known scam databases. Validate email addresses to identify fraudulent domains.

Check links for phishing and malware before users click. Verify phone numbers against known scam databases. Validate email addresses to identify fraudulent domains. Verify domain legitimacy: Look up domain registration information via WHOIS.

Look up domain registration information via WHOIS. Multi-threat analysis: Analyze multiple threats simultaneously from a single message, such as the image and text.

Analyze multiple threats simultaneously from a single message, such as the image and text. Suspicious content reporting: Report suspicious content to the Malwarebytes threat intelligence team helping enrich the entire threat intelligence ecosystem.

Report suspicious content to the Malwarebytes threat intelligence team helping enrich the entire threat intelligence ecosystem. Real-time scam detection and threat intelligence: The instant verdicts are powered by Malwarebytes' continuously updated threat database that protects millions of devices and people worldwide.

Each query returns a clear verdict — Malicious, Suspicious, Safe, or Unknown — along with contextual information to help users make informed decisions.

To Get Started with Malwarebytes in Claude

The Malwarebytes connector is available now in the Claude connector directory. Users can activate it in three simple steps with no Malwarebytes account needed:

Open Claude and navigate to Customize > Connectors Click the + button and select Browse connectors Search for Malwarebytes and click Connect.

Once connected, Claude can immediately begin checking for scams and threats in real-time conversations.

For Deeper Insights, Proactive Protection and Human Support

For deeper insights into scams, proactive protection against threats, and human support, Malwarebytes offers security, privacy, and identity solutions, complete with its AI-powered scam detector, Scam Guard. Learn more at www.malwarebytes.com/premium.

FAQ

How do I use Malwarebytes with Claude?

Malwarebytes is available as a free connector in Claude, letting you check suspicious links, phone numbers, email addresses and more for threats directly in your conversation. When you share something you're unsure about, Claude uses Malwarebytes scam detection capabilities and threat intelligence to tell you whether it's safe, suspicious, or a known threat.

What can Malwarebytes do in Claude?

When the Malwarebytes connector is active, Claude can:

Check links : Paste a URL you received in a text, email, or message, and Claude will tell you if it's safe to click.

: Paste a URL you received in a text, email, or message, and Claude will tell you if it's safe to click. Check phone numbers : Share a phone number from an unknown caller or message, and Claude will check if it's associated with scams.

: Share a phone number from an unknown caller or message, and Claude will check if it's associated with scams. Check email addresses: Share a sender's email address, and Claude will check if the domain is linked to phishing or fraud .

Share a sender's email address, and Claude will check if the domain is linked to phishing or . Look up domain registration : Ask Claude to look up WHOIS information for a domain to see when it was registered, who the registrar is, and whether it looks legitimate.

: Ask Claude to look up WHOIS information for a domain to see when it was registered, who the registrar is, and whether it looks legitimate. Check multiple items at once: If you receive a message with several links, phone numbers, or email addresses, Claude can check all of them in a single step.

If you receive a message with several links, phone numbers, or email addresses, Claude can check all of them in a single step. Report suspicious content: If you confirm something is a scam, you can ask Claude to report it to the Malwarebytes threat intelligence team for further analysis.

Is my data secure?

At Malwarebytes, we believe data privacy is a human right. When you use Malwarebytes in Claude, only the specific items you share, such as links, phone numbers, or email addresses, are sent to the Malwarebytes threat intelligence service for analysis. Your conversation messages and personal information are not stored by Malwarebytes. If you choose to report a suspicious item, only the indicator itself (the link, phone number, or email address) and its type are submitted. No personal data or conversation content is included in the report. For full details, see the Malwarebytes Privacy Policy.

To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit the Malwarebytes blog, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok , Reddit and X.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is reimagining security to safeguard devices, data and people, no matter their location, lifestyle or means. A global leader in online protection, its suite of award-winning cybersecurity, privacy and identity solutions empower millions of people worldwide to enjoy their digital lives, free from threats and scams. Built and beloved by experts, Malwarebytes pairs a world-class team of threat researchers with proprietary AI-powered processes to supercharge and refine detections, providing unmatched protection against both known and unknown threats. Living up to its legacy, Malwarebytes continues to offer free tools that have long served as a first line of defense against malware and scams with new options for identity protection and data removal.

Malwarebytes, powerful digital protection that's always by your side.

Learn more: https://www.malwarebytes.com.

Malwarebytes Media Contact:

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SOURCE Malwarebytes