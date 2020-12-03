Malwarebytes Brute Force Protection Guards Customers Against Attacks on Remote Work Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced the expansion of its protection suite and industry partnerships to incorporate more features to help protect remote workers. Innovative additions including Malwarebytes Brute Force Protection and Malwarebytes' powerful scan and detection engine helped the company to secure the CISO Choice Award for Endpoint Security for the company's Endpoint Detection and Response product this year. The company has also announced a partnership with leading cyber insurance provider, Coalition to offer a combined solution of best-in-class endpoint security and cyber insurance to protect organizations from cyberthreats.

By detecting and blocking malicious login attempts, Malwarebytes Brute Force Protection stops intrusion attacks targeting Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) on Windows workstations and servers. Managed through the Malwarebytes Nebula cloud platform, this new feature is integrated into Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection (EP) and Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) products and provides easy-to-use configuration allowing security teams to get up and running in minutes.

"Brute force attacks are on the rise due to increases in Remote Desktop Protocol usage during the COVID-19 pandemic and are an increasingly popular vector for ransomware," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. "We need to protect the staggering number of employees and businesses continuing to work from remote environments to ensure that we are covering all possible entry points for cyberattacks in this new threat landscape."

The powerful scan and detection engine provides stronger protection against infections from exploits, packaged, and polymorphic malware, making it ideal to deliver protection in remote work environments where workers may be easier targets for cybercriminals due to less stringent network security than traditional office settings. Built for power and speed, the new engine is optimized to use 50 percent less CPU resources while scanning, with advanced detection techniques including anomaly detection."

In addition to new product developments, Malwarebytes has partnered with Coalition, a leading cyber insurance provider with over 10,000 customers to offer discounts to its joint customers. This partnership offers customers of both Coalition and Malwarebytes customers financial incentives to adopt endpoint security and cyber insurance to promote a more holistic risk management strategy. A layered protection strategy with both cybersecurity and insurance is increasingly important to organizations with remote workers, providing an additional layer of risk protection the ensure businesses can remain operational in the event of a cyberattack. The majority of cybersecurity attacks are the result of human error, making the combination of cybersecurity solution and insurance even more important when workers are in less secure, less controlled environments.

Malwarebytes solutions continue to gain industry recognition and were awarded the inaugural CISO Choice Award for Endpoint Security in November 2020. To read more about Malwarebytes visit their blog or website at https://www.malwarebytes.com/business/ .

