Malwarebytes Elevates Barry Mainz to Chief Operating Officer After Record Growth Under his Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced Barry Mainz, its current chief revenue officer, has been promoted to a newly created role, becoming the company's first ever chief operating officer (COO). During his two-year tenure with the organization, Barry has successfully led the company through explosive growth, scaling up global marketing, consumer and corporate customer growth, and customer success.

"Barry's leadership has been extremely valuable to Malwarebytes as the company continues to grow and thrive in the market," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO and co-founder of Malwarebytes. "I'm thrilled to be working even more closely with Barry in his new role as COO, and am excited to see what we'll accomplish in the coming years as our executive team continues to grow."

"When I joined Malwarebytes, I was drawn to an incredible product and its untapped potential, a highly-accomplished leadership team that inspired me, and a lot of passionate employees working hard for our customers," said Barry Mainz. "We are growing and creating value for our customers that will lead to a very exciting future for our company. As COO, I look forward to empowering our employees, continuing to improve operational excellence, and further accelerating Malwarebytes' growth."

As COO, Barry leads global operations, sales, marketing, analytics, and customer success for Malwarebytes. He is responsible for leading customer-facing go-to-market strategies, operations, and activities, accelerating growth across the company's consumer and corporate businesses. Barry brings more than 25 years of experience in global sales, marketing, customer operations, and product development to Malwarebytes. He has held numerous executive leadership roles, including CEO, president, COO, and CRO, as well as advisory and board positions at private and public companies such as MobileIron, Wind River (an Intel subsidiary), Makara (acquired by Red Hat), and Sun Microsystems.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 800 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

