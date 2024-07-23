Malwarebytes Enhances ThreatDown Solutions to Cut Complexity and Boost Performance for Channel Partners with New Product Features

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today announced new features for the ThreatDown product portfolio that further streamline cybersecurity for channel partners. As the corporate product portfolio of Malwarebytes, ThreatDown solutions are purpose-built to overpower threats, while empowering IT, through easy-to-use, effective technologies. New features include expanded DNS filtering capabilities, enhancements to the ThreatDown Admin app, and a new Patch History report.

"We have a partner mindset across all regions and an unwavering commitment to help both new and existing partners keep their customers safe while catapulting their business to new heights," said Brian Thomas, SVP of Global Channels, Malwarebytes. "Whether through new MDF programs or product enhancements, we always keep our partners' needs top-of-mind. We understand that the channel requires streamlined and simplified solutions. Our focus for the ThreatDown portfolio is to ensure ease of purchase, deployment, and management."

Tackling Security Complexity

ThreatDown solutions tackle today's foremost challenge of IT and security teams today – complexity. A recent survey revealed that most IT staff lose an average of one day a week to unnecessary complexity. The majority (64%) report that the harder a security solution is to use, the less likely it is to be effective and 89% cite ease-of-use as a significant consideration when buying security software.

New features and functionality added to the ThreatDown product portfolio take aim at complexity so that partners and their customers can spend more time growing their business while maximizing security. Updates include:

Security Advisor Supercharged with AI: Malwarebytes is redefining cybersecurity management with its latest AI-powered chat feature for ThreatDown Security Advisor. Users can interact in natural language to quickly identify vulnerabilities, update security measures, and optimize their defense systems without navigating through complex menus.

Malwarebytes is redefining cybersecurity management with its latest AI-powered chat feature for ThreatDown Security Advisor. Users can interact in natural language to quickly identify vulnerabilities, update security measures, and optimize their defense systems without navigating through complex menus. Enhanced EDR Flight Recorder Features Simplify Search : New fields on the Flight Recorder Search (parent process name, parent process path, and file written) enable ThreatDown EDR power users to search on threats in their environment with more granularity; enabling them to perform more efficient and deeper investigations of threats.

: New fields on the Flight Recorder Search (parent process name, parent process path, and file written) enable ThreatDown EDR power users to search on threats in their environment with more granularity; enabling them to perform more efficient and deeper investigations of threats. Expanded DNS Filtering Capabilities Streamline Blocking : Users can create rules to block top-level domains and block/allow specific IP addresses that are known to be malicious, do not meet compliance standards, or are associated with high-risk geopolitical areas.

: Users can create rules to block top-level domains and block/allow specific IP addresses that are known to be malicious, do not meet compliance standards, or are associated with high-risk geopolitical areas. ThreatDown Admin App Unifies Notifications : Notifications are now available on the ThreatDown Admin app for all Nebula customers. This latest release adds a highly requested feature, allowing customers to be notified of any critical incidents from their mobile devices.

: Notifications are now available on the ThreatDown Admin app for all Nebula customers. This latest release adds a highly requested feature, allowing customers to be notified of any critical incidents from their mobile devices. New Patch History Report Bubbles Up Cybersecurity Gaps: Unpatched devices continue to be an active entry point for attackers. A new report gives visibility into what OS patches were applied, their status, and some additional information to help users understand cybersecurity gaps.

Unpatched devices continue to be an active entry point for attackers. A new report gives visibility into what OS patches were applied, their status, and some additional information to help users understand cybersecurity gaps. Quarantine for MSP Reduces One-Off Tactics: The site selector in the Quarantine page of the multi-tenant console OneView is being removed so that customers can view quarantine events across all sites at once, instead of selecting one site at a time.

Channel Momentum

To support this growing pool of partners, the company launched a new on-demand learning program with modules including "Advanced Cybersecurity Strategies: MDR" which educates partners on the threat landscape and current solutions and services. The new program will help partners bolster their business and provide guidance for selling ThreatDown advanced endpoint security products and services.

"Scinary Cybersecurity relies on ThreatDown EDR for protecting our customers because it offers unparalleled ease of use alongside robust protection," said Richard Martin, CEO, Scinary Cybersecurity. "On our mission to serve and defend those that serve and defend others, we need top notch tools to stay ahead of ransomware and other evolving threats targeting our under-funded education sector. The intuitive interface and real-time threat detection capabilities let us worry about cybersecurity threats so our customers can focus on providing quality education to their students."

"I have consistently relied on ThreatDown EDR as the primary solution when my customers face or suspect security issues," said Damian Mendoza, President, SoCal IT Support. "Transitioning my clients from other security products to ThreatDown solutions was a logical decision. The setup is straightforward, the support team is incredibly responsive, and the pricing is perfect for an MSP."

"Our customers at Insight need simple, effective solutions and that's why I advise they purchase ThreatDown products which are made specifically for IT-constrained teams who must juggle everything from on-boarding users to investigating suspicious activity. Pair its efficacy with the Security Advisor dashboard and I can help my IT teams be the cyber experts for their organization," said Greg DeYoung, US K12 Education Sales Leader, Insight.

To read more about the latest threats and cyber protection strategies, visit the ThreatDown blog, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and X.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is a global cybersecurity leader delivering award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions worldwide. Built on decades of experience as the last resort to find and eradicate the latest malware, Malwarebytes is now trusted by millions of individuals and organizations to stop threats at each stage of the attack lifecycle, secure digital identities and safeguard data and privacy. A world class team of threat researchers and proprietary AI-powered engines provide unmatched threat intelligence to detect and prevent known and unknown threats. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

Malwarebytes Media Contact:

Ashley Stewart, Director of Public and Analyst Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Malwarebytes