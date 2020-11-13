Malwarebytes Expands Channels to Reach New Customers with ConnectWise Integration

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes™, a leading provider of advanced endpoint protection and remediation solutions, today announced its integration with ConnectWise Automate, a leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) software solution. The new integration enables managed service providers (MSPs) to more effectively detect, isolate, and recover from cyberthreats from within their existing ConnectWise workstreams. The integration makes key capabilities of the OneView console, Malwarebytes' centralized endpoint security and customer management console for MSPs, directly available within the ConnectWise Automate interface.

"Malwarebytes' OneView Plugin for Automate streamlines the deployment of OneView to our endpoints," said Tom Rovello, Information Systems Manager at MyITPros, a platinum Malwarebytes MSP partner. "It empowers our service department to be more efficient by allowing them to manage common functions of OneView without leaving Automate. Additionally, it offers more proactive alerting that goes straight to Manage so we can stay on top of threats and keep our clients safe."

Using Malwarebytes solutions with ConnectWise Automate enables MSP teams to effortlessly onboard new endpoints, initiate scans and remediations, and automate ticket tracking from within their existing workstreams. Malwarebytes' efficient design and lightweight agent means that there is almost no endpoint performance impact, increasing the Return on Investment (ROI) of an MSP's ConnectWise investment and lowering Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

"Managing endpoint cybersecurity has been a challenge for MSPs who need to manage a wide array of solutions for their customer base," said Mike LaPeters, vice president of worldwide MSP Sales at Malwarebytes. "This integration is particularly powerful because it streamlines endpoint security for MSP providers that small-to-medium-sized businesses are increasingly reliant on to dramatically increase efficiency."

Through the OneView Plugin for Automate, MSPs can leverage key benefits of Malwarebytes for Business security products for customer servers and workstations within the Automate platform. Advanced endpoint threat prevention uses multiple detection techniques for full attack chain protection while automated detection, isolation, and remediation quickly targets new threats. In conjunction with additional capabilities from our Nebula cloud platform, including multiple modes of endpoint isolation and the industry's leading 72-hour ransomware rollback feature, Malwarebytes provides MSPs with best-in-class endpoint security.

For partners interested in utilizing Malwarebytes' integration with ConnectWise, visit: https://go.malwarebytes.com/ConnectWise-Partnership.html

