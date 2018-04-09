Malwarebytes Introduces Easy-to-Use Endpoint Protection and Response Solution for Monitoring, Detection and Remediation

"Many businesses don't have the resources to bring on dedicated, highly-specialized EDR technology and talent, leaving them with a tool that simply adds to a long queue of alerts, without fixing the underlying problems," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO, Malwarebytes. "Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response provides proven endpoint protection with integrated detection and response capabilities via a single agent, so organizations of all sizes can easily protect their endpoints from targeted attacks, thoroughly remediate systems and rollback ransomware."

According to ESG's annual IT spending intentions research, IT and cybersecurity professionals have identified cybersecurity as the number one "problematic shortage" area across all of IT – for six years running. When complicated with a lack of trained EDR experts, very few companies have the resources and capabilities to accurately monitor, protect and respond to today's threats. Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response cuts through complexity, simplifies endpoint monitoring and detection, and makes remediation easy.

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response Features

Key features of Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response protect across every stage of an attack including:

Cloud-based single management console and a unified agent.

Continuous monitoring and visibility of endpoints – Endpoint Protection and Response's flight recorder provides continuous monitoring and visibility into Windows desktops to obtain powerful insight. Businesses can easily track file system activity, network activity, process activity and registry activity. Flight recorder events are stored both locally and in the cloud, adding another sphere of safety.

Endpoint Protection and Response's flight recorder provides continuous monitoring and visibility into Windows desktops to obtain powerful insight. Businesses can easily track file system activity, network activity, process activity and registry activity. Flight recorder events are stored both locally and in the cloud, adding another sphere of safety. Multi-layered protection – Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response's multi-vector protection (MVP) uses a seven-layered approach, which includes both static and dynamic detection techniques. These techniques protect against all known and unknown threat types, from traditional viruses to tomorrow's advanced threats.

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response's multi-vector protection (MVP) uses a seven-layered approach, which includes both static and dynamic detection techniques. These techniques protect against all known and unknown threat types, from traditional viruses to tomorrow's advanced threats. Rapid identification and three modes of endpoint isolation – When an endpoint is compromised, Malwarebytes stops the bleeding by isolating the endpoint. Endpoint Protection and Response is the first product to offer three ways to isolate an endpoint. Network isolation restricts which processes can communicate. Process isolation controls which processes are allowed to keep functioning. Desktop isolation alerts the end user and halts further interaction to limit damage. With these three controls, malware is rendered incommunicado and remote attackers are locked out.

When an endpoint is compromised, Malwarebytes stops the bleeding by isolating the endpoint. Endpoint Protection and Response is the first product to offer three ways to isolate an endpoint. Network isolation restricts which processes can communicate. Process isolation controls which processes are allowed to keep functioning. Desktop isolation alerts the end user and halts further interaction to limit damage. With these three controls, malware is rendered incommunicado and remote attackers are locked out. Complete remediation and ransomware rollback – Malwarebytes proprietary Linking Engine provides complete and thorough remediation to rapidly return an endpoint to a healthy state and minimize impact to the end-user, post-compromise. Rollback technology winds back the clock up to 48 hours, negating the impact of ransomware with just-in-time backups prior to infection.

Customer Benefits

Unlike other vendor solutions, Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response provides:

multi-layered protection incorporating signature-based and signature-less technologies

a proprietary Linking Engine technology achieving complete and thorough remediation

ease of deployment and management with remediation from a single console

elimination of EDR complexity with three modes of endpoint isolation, automated remediation, and ransomware rollback up to 48 hours

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response allows organizations to proactively hunt for malware across all of their endpoints without the need for a dedicated resource. This increases the efficacy of protection and provides a lower total cost of ownership. The single console delivers significantly greater security visibility and direct drill-downs to explore and instantly manage all security events. All this is accomplished with reduced hardware cost and a reduced server footprint.

For further details on Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response visit: https://www.malwarebytes.com/pdf/datasheets/MBEPRDatasheet.pdf

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes proactively protects people and businesses against dangerous threats such as malware, ransomware and exploits that escape detection by traditional antivirus solutions. Malwarebytes completely replaces antivirus solutions to remove the personal obstacles and business interruptions caused by modern cybersecurity threats. More than 10,000 businesses and millions of people trust Malwarebytes innovative machine-learning solutions and global team of researchers to identify emerging threats and to prevent and eradicate malware that antiquated security solutions miss and leave behind. For more information, please visit us at http://www.malwarebytes.com/.

Malwarebytes founder and CEO Marcin Kleczynski started the company to create the best disinfection and protection solutions to combat the world's most harmful Internet threats. Marcin was recently named "CEO of the Year" in the Global Excellence awards and has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Rising Stars of Enterprise Technology list and the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 40 Under 40 award, adding those to an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

