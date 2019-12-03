Malwarebytes is recognized as a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , the leading advanced endpoint protection and remediation provider, is excited to share that they were named a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms. Gartner defines an Endpoint Protection Platform as a solution deployed on endpoint devices to prevent file-based malware, to detect and block malicious activity from trusted and untrusted applications, and to provide the investigation and remediation capabilities needed to dynamically respond to security incidents and alerts.

Malwarebytes is trusted by millions worldwide to proactively protect organizations against advanced malicious threats, including ransomware, that traditional antivirus tools and other endpoint protection products miss. Driven from the cloud through a single pane of glass, Malwarebytes solutions provide flexible management and speed for organizations of all sizes.

"Our customers are our strongest advocates and one of our best resources. To us, being named a 2019 Customers' Choice for Endpoint Protection Platforms demonstrates the strong relationship we have with our customers by providing not just a world class product, but incredible support and an outstanding customer experience," said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO of Malwarebytes. "We continue to use customer feedback to innovate and inform our products, ensuring that we're developing the right solutions to meet the real-world needs of customers. We are extremely grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection is a complete malware protection and remediation solution with precise threat detection, proactive threat blocking, and integrated end-to-end protection that stops malware and blocks bad behavior with a small footprint agent. Organizations that need integrated protection, detection, and response choose Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection and Response to quickly investigate, isolate, remediate, and recover from threats. In a matter of minutes, compromised endpoints are back online and productive.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Disclaimer:

The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS' CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 750 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

