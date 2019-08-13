Malwarebytes Lands Industry Veteran Mike LaPeters to Lead MSP and Channel Operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , the leading advanced endpoint protection and remediation solution, today announced the hire of Mike LaPeters as the newly appointed Vice President of Worldwide MSP and Channel Operations. In his new role, LaPeters will be accelerating Malwarebytes' growth across the world, implementing new strategic initiatives to support the company's continued expansion.

LaPeters comes to Malwarebytes from AlienVault, acquired by AT&T, where he served as the Vice President of Global Channels, leading resale and MSSP channel programs, growing AlienVault's worldwide MSP business from inception to nearly $100M annually.

"My passion is helping growth-stage companies achieve their full potential by tapping into key opportunities in MSP and channel sales," said Mike LaPeters, Vice President of Worldwide MSP and Channel Operations, Malwarebytes. "I'm excited to work with Malwarebytes in part due to the company's dedication to bring world class technology to the MSP and channel community, but also to extend its protection to new markets and customers in need of cutting-edge endpoint security solutions."

Joining the company as a key time for expansion, LaPeters brings 20 years of experience building and leading channel organizations in security, infrastructure and storage software products to Malwarebytes at a time with the company is experiencing rapid growth worldwide. As a seasoned executive, he represented the sales and channel efforts from inception through acquisition at four separate startups, acquired by the likes of Microsoft, Hitachi, SolarWinds and Nimboxx. He is a five-time recipient of CRN's Channel Chief award.

"Small-to medium-sized organizations are often left under-protected from cyberthreats due to a lack of resources or support," said Barry Mainz, Chief Revenue Officer, Malwarebytes. "We recognize that channel and MSP providers are a critical way to reach and help serve these customers. Mike LaPeters has the extensive experience and relationships to help us lead this charge."

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is trusted to protect people and businesses against the latest dangerous cyberthreats including malware, ransomware and exploits that traditional antivirus solutions fail to catch. Malwarebytes offers comprehensive defense and recovery technologies to safeguard devices whether at home or in the office, enabling users to protect themselves anywhere, anytime. Malwarebytes' team of researchers and security experts protect more than 60,000 businesses and millions of people worldwide, combatting millions of threats daily using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify behavior and catch new threats rapidly. Driven by a desire to protect everyone's right to a malware free existence, CEO Marcin Kleczynski founded Malwarebytes in 2008 and has grown the company to over 750 employees across the world today. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit http://www.malwarebytes.com/ .

