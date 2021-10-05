Malwarebytes Lands Top Global Sales Leader, Amy Appleyard

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MalwarebytesTM , a global leader in real-time cyberprotection, announced the addition of Amy Appleyard as the new senior vice president of Global Sales. Appleyard joins Malwarebytes from VMware, where she was vice president of Sales for the Commercial division of VMware Carbon Black.

In her new role, Amy will partner closely with Marketing and Customer Success to further deepen the Sales organization's focus. She will also expand the company's focus on empowering MSPs to provide much-needed cybersecurity solutions for their customers.

"Amy's proven track-record of driving high-impact growth, industry experience and strong understanding of our opportunity in the market make her an incredible addition to our team," said Barry Mainz, chief operating officer of Malwarebytes. "Amy's primary focus will be on creating an environment that fosters success by providing the necessary tools, training, support and programs to amplify our sales initiatives and serve our customers, partners and prospects."

With more than 15 years of experience in leading sales organizations and successfully scaling companies, Appleyard will further raise awareness of how the company effectively reduces the threat exposure of resource-strapped organizations without adding complexity. The addition of Appleyard to the team will enable Malwarebytes' current COO Barry Mainz, who has successfully grown Global Sales and Marketing substantially during his time at Malwarebytes, to focus on cultivating strategic partnerships and delivering on broader business goals.

"From cybersecurity threats – to remote worker management – to staff shortages, today's rapidly changing environment is creating numerous challenges for organizations of all sizes," said Appleyard. "Malwarebytes is uniquely positioned to meet their needs with an elegant, intuitive and easy-to-manage cybersecurity solution. I look forward to accelerating the company's rapid growth path to deliver on its mission to bring cyberprotection to all."

With previous experience as vice president of sales for the Commercial division of VMware Carbon Black and vice president of sales for LogMeIn's Communications & Collaboration line of business, Appleyard is a passionate advocate for women in sales and sales management and a champion for diverse sales and leadership teams. Additionally, Appleyard was responsible for Staples Business Advantage's Mid-Market Sales division and held previous roles in finance, strategy and marketing at the company before pivoting to the technology sector.

As part of the company's enhanced focus on the needs of mid-market customers, Malwarebytes has also relaunched its platform integrations program for enterprise customers and managed service providers (MSPs). Providing improved accessibility to the platform integrations by customers and MSPs, Malwarebytes helps customers streamline and simplify their security solutions within their SOC environment. Malwarebytes' integrations with ServiceNow, Splunk, Cortex XSOAR, and Forescout are critical in automating incident response, a capability that Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) customers are increasingly adopting to reduce their mean time to resolution (MTTR) of threats and infections and reduce the demands on their security teams. Malwarebytes continues to expand on its portfolio of integrations with partner platforms, supporting Rapid7, Azure Sentinel, HCL BigFix, and beyond.

More information on Malwarebytes Integrations is available at malwarebytes.com/integrations.

